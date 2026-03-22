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Cleaning tech is everywhere right now, and most of it is not worth your counter space. For every genuinely brilliant gadget, there are roughly 47 others that are just a regular scrub brush with a battery in it and a marketing team full of hope. I’ve done the sorting for you. These five from Bissell, Shark, Clorox and more actually earn their keep.

HOTO Grip Electric Spin Scrubber The HOTO Grip is what happens when someone finally designed a spin scrubber specifically for kitchen grime and tight corners instead of large swaths of shower tile. It weighs less than a can of pop, spins at 400 RPM, and comes with six magnetic brush heads — one for every surface you’ve been avoiding. Stovetops, range hoods, sinks, cookware, grout. It doesn’t stall when you press down, the whole unit is waterproof, and it charges via USB-C in three hours for up to 110 minutes of runtime. $79.99 on Amazon

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BISSELL SpinWave SmartSteam A traditional string mop pushes dirty water around and calls it clean. The BISSELL SpinWave SmartSteam physically scrubs your floors with two rotating pads at 230 RPM while producing steam that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses — no harsh chemicals, no extra money on product, just water. Plus, the steam is ready in 20 seconds. The pads go in the washing machine when you’re done making it super easy to maintain. It’s also 80% quieter than comparable models, which matters if you have a family and clean at unreasonable hours. This is great for floors with tile, natural stone, vinyl, and linoleum finishes. $252.06 on Amazon

Clorox 2-Tier Electric Steam Sanitizer Do you remember the last time you sanitized your kitchen sponge? Your dish brush? Your reusable water bottle? That’s what I thought. The Clorox 2-Tier Electric Steam Sanitizer kills 99.999% of bacteria in minutes using nothing but steam and water. Rinse your items to remove debris, load them in, press start, and walk away. A full cycle is 10 minutes and produces a fresh, sanitized item. It also handles makeup brushes, baby items, and reusable bottles. It’s safer than a dishwasher because it uses no product and less heat, too. $59.99 on Amazon

Shark WANDVAC WV200C Sometimes you just want a small, lightweight, and easy-to-grab vacuum to fix a quick mess and don’t want to have to drag out the full-sized one. The Shark WANDVAC lives on its charging dock, always ready, always charged. At 1.4 lbs with serious brushless motor suction, it handles crumbs, pet hair, and dust in seconds — no cord, no weightlifting. One-touch empty means no contact with the debris, either. You also get a crevice tool and pet/upholstery tool, too. $89.97 on Amazon (was $99.99)

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Newbealer 2-in-1 Pro Steam Station Iron Sometimes, you’re in a rush when putting an outfit together, and you realize wrinkles are going to ruin everything. A steamer can help, but it isn’t always convenient. Enter the Newbealer 2-in-1 Pro Steam Station Iron, which is both a traditional dry iron and an upright garment steamer in one machine. It heats up in 30 seconds and has a 1.2L detachable tank for long steaming sessions. It offers three steam levels, plus a dry mode, for everything from silk to heavy linen. $183.75 on Amazon (was $194.25)

You may also like:

Waterproof Dishwashing Gloves – $15.99

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $24.99

Scrub Daddy Self- Standing Soap Dispensing Dishwand – $19.19

Dawn Ultra Dish Soap Refill, Dishwashing Liquid, Original Scent, 2.64 L – $10.97

Flint Classic Pink Retractable Mini Lint Roller – $22.99