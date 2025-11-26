The best video games of 2025: All available on Amazon

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re buying for a gamer but don’t know your Marios from your Master Chiefs, you’ve clicked on the right gift guide. From historical adventures and futuristic shooters to family friendly racers and a bit of monkey mayhem, we’ve rounded up some of the best games of the year for you to choose from. And some are even on sale right now, so be sure to get your games while the shopping is good. (If you want to really knock the socks off your gamer with hardware, check out our ultimate console gaming shopping guide here!)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch 2) Space warrior Samus Aran is back in a stunning first-person adventure that showcases what Nintendo’s Switch 2 hardware is capable of. With atmospheric exploration and intense combat, this is the single most essential title for Nintendo fans this holiday. $99.96 on Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC) Activision’s juggernaut shooter returns with an innovative co-op campaign and the most addictive Zombies mode in years. Optimized for current-gen consoles, it delivers blistering 120Hz multiplayer action, making it a go-to game for social and competitive players. $89.96 on Amazon

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC, Switch 2) Ubisoft has finally brought its famed historical action series to Feudal Japan. This is a massive open-world RPG that lets players switch between a stealthy shinobi and a brutal samurai. It’s a visual masterpiece on PS5 and Xbox, offering hundreds of hours of exploration and combat. $56.99 on Amazon (was $95.67)

Ghost of Yōtei (PS5) This breathtaking sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is a PS5 exclusive so beautifully rendered that virtually every frame could hang on your wall as a painting. Set around Mount Yōtei in 1603, it offers a stunningly cinematic samurai experience that’s almost as much fun to watch as it is to play. $89.99 on Amazon

Doom: The Dark Ages (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC) For days when you just feel the need to tear through a medieval-inspired hellscape, this prequel to Id’s iconic shooter franchise delivers the goods. The Doom Slayer is equipped with shields and flails for visceral, fast-paced, heavy metal combat. It’s loud, violent, and incredibly satisfying. $59.96 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Mario Kart World (Switch 2) The king of kart racers has gone global. WIth massive 16-player online tracks and a new travel mechanic, this is the ultimate party game—perfect for a crowd of friends and family over the holidays. It’s polished, suitable for all ages, and infinitely replayable. $109 on Amazon

Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2) Kirby takes to the skies in this fast-paced racing spinoff. It’s a family-friendly zoomer that’s less about precision driving and more about aerial gliding and combat, making it a breezy, colourful alternative to Mario Kart. Perfect for younger players. $99.96 on Amazon

Hades II (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC, Switch 2) The sequel to Supergiant’s mythology-powered indie sensation is a stylish, addictive roguelike with beautiful art and tight controls. It’s a small studio game that has the feel and polish of a premium triple-A action romp. A top pick for teen and adult gamers. $69.96 on Amazon

Battlefield 6 Playstation 5 Standard Edition The latest entry in EA’s legendary military franchise delivers an adrenaline-soaked shooter experience with cinematic visuals and flawlessly tuned gameplay. It’s a blockbuster-scale game with the precision and polish fans expect, offering massive battles and nonstop action. A must-play for competitive and casual FPS gamers alike. $79.96 on Amazon (was $89.96)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (PS5) Hideo Kojima’s bizarre sci-fi epic starring Norman Reedus adds new faces like actress Elle Fanning and director George Miller to the mix. It’s a slow-burning cinematic journey with photorealistic graphics that blur the line between movie and game. A good bet for players bored with the same old, same old. $96.99 on Amazon

Monster Hunter Wilds (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC) This might be the ultimate co-op action game. Team up with three friends online to track and battle massive creatures in a beautifully rendered and dynamic ecosystem. The combat is deep, the armour sets are funky, and the thrill of the hunt is very real. $65.68 on Amazon (was $74.96)

Mafia: The Old Country (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC) A gritty, narrative-driven mob drama set in 1900s Sicily. It focuses on atmosphere and storytelling rather than constant action, bringing a cast of memorable rough and tumble characters with authentic flaws and complicated moral codes to life. $54.96 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Xbox X/S, PS5, PC, Switch 2) The legendary strategy game arrives with a streamlined interface, new leaders, and a play structure broken over three distinct ages, each with their own goals and ranking system. It’s a deeply addictive play that’ll keep you clicking the one more turn button well into the wee hours. $54.96 on Amazon (was $63.15)

