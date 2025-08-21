Save big on modern furniture during Article’s Labor Day sale

Send this page to someone via email

Modern homes, meet can’t‑miss savings. From August 21 to September 2, 2025, Article is hosting its Labor Day Sale, offering up to 40 per cent off hundreds of pieces. Whether you’re cozying up for fall or planning ahead for holiday hosting, it’s prime time to refresh your home with modern furniture–from sleek sofas to statement décor and beyond. Read on for twelve of our favourites from the sale.

Alto King Linen Sham Set - Ivory White Give your bedroom a serene reset. These crisp yet soft linen shams lend a breezy, minimalist look—cool in texture and easy to style with seasonal layers and cozy throws. $49 at Article (was $99)

Fila Table Lamp - Black Modern meets moody. With its sleek metal base and sculptural silhouette, this lamp adds atmosphere and elegance–perfect for late-night reading or creating that coveted cozy glow. $59 at Article (was $119)

Waylon 8 X 10 Rug - Neutral Multi Woven for warmth and style, this versatile rug pulls neutral shades and texture into a cohesive look. It’s sure to define spaces in open layouts or adding fall-ready warmth to hardwood floors. $479 at Article (was $799)

Riley 42-inch Lounge Chair - Napa Quartz An invitation to unwind: wide seat, soft upholstery, and retro-inspired side panels. It’s the kind of chair you’ll claim when you just need a moment to yourself… or a stylish backup for Netflix marathons. $909 at Article (was $1299)

Rutbeek Umbrella - Coast Black Pointed tip roof meets modern minimalism. Simple, sleek, and shade-ready–ideal for brightening up your patio setup just in time for crisp evenings and warm autumn hangs. $419 at Article (was $599)

Toro 80.5-inch Outdoor Chaise Lounge - Dravite Black When the last rays of summer meet fall’s golden hour, this luxe lounge has your back—with an Eames-meets-outdoor vibe, plush cushion, and streamlined frame for ultimate comfort outside. $1299 at Article (was $1999)

Tuva Wide Indoor/Outdoor Planter - White Whether housing a lush fiddle-leaf or offering modern contrast to your entryway, this bold, matte-white planter suits both indoor style and outdoor durability. $139 at Article (was $199)

Sven 100-inch Tufted Velvet Right Sectional - Plush Pacific Green This bestselling sectional blends cloud-like comfort with rich velvet polish. Generous seat depth and wrap-around design make it a centrepiece for movie nights, or just pure lounging delight. $2239 at Article (was $2799)

Faydra King Bed - Natural Ash Modern meets rustic chic. Lean wood tones and a rounded headboard and footboard make this oversized piece a statement–and surprisingly serene–sleep setup. $1299 at Article (was $1599)

Hallie Side Table – Black Artfully minimalist. A compact side table with clean geometry and a whisper of sophistication, perfect alongside sleepers, chairs—or wherever your coffee needs a landing spot. $209 at Article (was $249)

Torme 70-inch Desk - Smoked Oak Spacious meets sleek. Whether it’s virtual classes, work-from-home days, or crafting your side hustle, this desk offers plenty of surface and modern woodgrain polish to stay inspired. $1169 at Article (was $1299)

Coy Chandelier - Black Dark and dramatic in the best way. This chandelier’s layered circular design casts warm light and serious style—it’s the upgrade your entry or dining room knew it needed. $539 at Article (was $599)

