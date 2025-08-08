Don’t miss these outdoor furniture and décor deals

Send this page to someone via email

With summer slipping away fast, the time to upgrade your outdoor oasis is now. From chic bistro sets to smart storage solutions, these curated deals span comfort, style, and serious savings across top retailers. Whether you prefer minimalist lines, lush greenery, or modular setups, read on for the very best finds to refresh your space this season—with can’t-miss deals across top brands.

LOMANTO Outdoor Artificial Topiary Cedar Trees No green thumb? No problem. These ultra-realistic cedar trees bring timeless structure and greenery to patios, entryways, or balconies—minus the maintenance. UV-protected and weather-resistant, they stay fresh year-round. Pop them in a pair of planters for instant curb appeal. $76.05 on Amazon (was $105.99)

Baleen Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Ice Blue This cool-toned cushion brings a hint of spa serenity to your outdoor setup. Made for both indoor and outdoor use, the textured fabric resists moisture and fading—so it stays fresh, rain or shine. Layer it with neutrals or bolds for a laid-back lounge vibe. $34 at Article (was $59)

Gera Outdoor Side Table Set - Black Granite Chic, sturdy, and oh-so-sculptural. This set of two granite-finish tables offers both visual weight and practical surface space. Use one as a drinks perch and the other for styling candles or plants—either way, they elevate any patio with minimalist elegance. $429 on Article (was $459)

Algarin 7 Piece Rattan Sectional A full backyard transformation in one purchase. This roomy rattan sectional offers enough seating for the whole crew, with plush cushions and a sleek, modern profile. $960.00 on Wayfair.ca (was $3,000.00)

OHLUX Outdoor String Lights Set the mood with these café-style string lights that add instant warmth and glow to any space. With 52 feet of LED brilliance and shatterproof bulbs, they’re perfect for patios, porches, and cozy backyard dinners under the stars. $67.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Veradek Chill Side Table Smart and stylish, this is more than a sleek accent table—it doubles as a drink cooler. Just lift the lid and fill it with ice and your favourite beverages. Ideal for patios or poolside lounging, with a modern silhouette that looks as cool as it keeps your drinks. $134.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $164.99)

ABCCANOPY Ez Pop Up Canopy Tent For serious shade with zero stress, this pop-up canopy tent is your go-to. It sets up in minutes and offers UPF 50+ protection—perfect for backyard barbecues and other outdoor festivities. $377.96 on Amazon (was $419.95)

OLANLY Outdoor Rug This geometric rug ties your space together with modern flair—while standing up to sun, rain, and foot traffic. Made from quick-dry material, it’s perfect for patios, balconies or under dining sets. Just hose it down to keep it fresh. $25.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

