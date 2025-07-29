SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best back to school sales you don’t want to miss

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 29, 2025 6:38 am
1 min read
Back-to-school season is officially in session - and the sales are seriously too good to scroll past. View image in full screen
Back-to-school season is officially in session - and the sales are seriously too good to scroll past.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back-to-school season is officially in session – and the sales are seriously too good to scroll past. Think major markdowns on stylish staples, sleek tech essentials, and everything in between. These limited-time deals are the chicest way to step into the new school year in style (and under budget).

 

Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit
Back-to-school shopping just got a stylish upgrade with this 44-piece all-in-one kit—packed with cute stationery and classroom essentials, it’s the perfect grab-and-go pick for students, parents, and budget-savvy teachers.
$24.79 on Amazon (was $27.54)
Story continues below advertisement

 

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Meet your new everyday essential: the JBL Tune 510BT headphones deliver up to 40 hours of wireless bliss, rich Pure Bass sound, and effortless switching between devices – plus, with voice assistants just a tap away, they’re as smart as they are chic.
$35.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

 

HP DeskJet 2827e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer
The HP DeskJet 2827e is your cute, do-it-all sidekick – printing, scanning, and copying. At 41 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home setup without breaking the bank.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $84.85)

 

Laptop Backpack
With tons of pockets, a sleek laptop compartment, and a water-resistant finish, this backpack keeps you organized, comfy, and chic.
$32.99 on Amazon (was $53.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Large Pencil Case
This pencil case is spacious enough for 80 pencils, a calculator, and more, wrapped in durable canvas with five sleek compartments that keep your essentials effortlessly organized and ready to impress.
$12.79 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Wireless Mouse for Laptop
Switch between work and play with this sleek dual-mode wireless mouse – quiet clicks, comfy ergonomic design, and rechargeable convenience make it the perfect partner for all your devices.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

You may also like:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

Quiet 2 Ear Plugs – $29.95

Story continues below advertisement

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99

Bentgo Kids’ Bento-Style Lunch Box – $34.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices