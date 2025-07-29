Best back to school sales you don’t want to miss

Send this page to someone via email

Back-to-school season is officially in session – and the sales are seriously too good to scroll past. Think major markdowns on stylish staples, sleek tech essentials, and everything in between. These limited-time deals are the chicest way to step into the new school year in style (and under budget).

Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit Back-to-school shopping just got a stylish upgrade with this 44-piece all-in-one kit—packed with cute stationery and classroom essentials, it’s the perfect grab-and-go pick for students, parents, and budget-savvy teachers. $24.79 on Amazon (was $27.54)

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Meet your new everyday essential: the JBL Tune 510BT headphones deliver up to 40 hours of wireless bliss, rich Pure Bass sound, and effortless switching between devices – plus, with voice assistants just a tap away, they’re as smart as they are chic. $35.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

HP DeskJet 2827e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer The HP DeskJet 2827e is your cute, do-it-all sidekick – printing, scanning, and copying. At 41 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home setup without breaking the bank. $49.99 on Amazon (was $84.85)

Laptop Backpack With tons of pockets, a sleek laptop compartment, and a water-resistant finish, this backpack keeps you organized, comfy, and chic. $32.99 on Amazon (was $53.99)

Large Pencil Case This pencil case is spacious enough for 80 pencils, a calculator, and more, wrapped in durable canvas with five sleek compartments that keep your essentials effortlessly organized and ready to impress. $12.79 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Wireless Mouse for Laptop Switch between work and play with this sleek dual-mode wireless mouse – quiet clicks, comfy ergonomic design, and rechargeable convenience make it the perfect partner for all your devices. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

