Here’s how to clean summer sports gear like a pro

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer sports season in Canada means a trunk full of gear, muddy shoes, and the sweet aroma of effort. Whether you’re chasing soccer balls, swinging clubs, or just being the designated sideline cheerleader in your camp chair, your gear sees it all—and deserves a little TLC. Let’s walk through exactly how to clean your summer sports gear properly, with the best tools and techniques to get the job done right (the first time).

The Chair That’s Been Everywhere

Scotch-Brite Household Scrubber You know the one: the folding chair that’s always there for you at every tournament and practice, and now looks like it’s been through a world tour. Start by letting it dry out fully if it’s damp or muddy; then flip it over and knock off any loose debris – use a stiff nylon bristle brush to scrub off any stubborn dirt on the feet and legs. $6.49 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Starter Kit Next, hose the entire thing down, spraying the legs, fabric and armrests with Dawn Powerwash, let it sit for a minute or two, then scrub it in with your brush. Rinse thoroughly, then let it air dry completely in the sun before tossing it back in the trunk. $12.99 on Amazon

Ball Maintenance: Soap, Scrub, Repeat

Dawn EZ-Squeeze Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap Soccer balls, golf balls, basketballs, all the balls – they get dirty! The technique to keep them clean is mostly the same: grab a bucket and fill it with warm water and about a tablespoon of Dawn dish soap. $16.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Dip a Scotch-Brite scrub brush or microfiber towel into the soapy water and scrub the ball’s surface—whether it’s leather, rubber, or dimpled plastic (for softer materials use a soft towel). Once done, rinse well with warm water on a clean towel. For golf balls, you can just drop a bunch right into the bucket and agitate them with your hands. Then dry with another towel and leave the ball(s) out to air dry overnight. Fresh balls mean better performance. $26.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Shoes: From Turf to Trunk

SHOE MGK Complete Kit First, take your shoes outside and clap them together or bang the soles on the ground to shake out loose dirt. Next, use a dry brush (an old toothbrush works in a pinch) to clean off remaining grime, focusing on the tread and edges. Every few wears or as needed, give the shoes a deep clean. Apply Shoe MGK to a clean brush and gently scrub the uppers, midsoles, and even the laces (this is especially good for leather, suede and nubuck shoes). Wipe clean with a damp cloth. $59.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

FootJoy Mens Flex Golf Shoes Golf Shoes For washable shoes like the FootJoy Flex, which is a golf shoe that’s built like a nylon sneaker, toss them into the washer on a gentle cycle, air dry, and they’ll look brand new. $149.31 on Amazon

Golf Trunk Organizer Storage Planning to leave shoes in your trunk? Store them in a golf shoe bag. $55.99 on Amazon (was $58.99)

Natural Air Purifying Bags Tuck a couple of charcoal odor pouches inside to keep smells away. Your trunk—and your passengers—will thank you. $24.39 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

Gap Cleaning Brush – $7.99

SXhyf Cleaning Brush – $13.99

The Filthy (But Faithful) Sports Bag

Flexible Vacuum Crevice Attachment Start by dumping everything out of your sports bag—oh the mystery wrappers we find! Give the inside a good shake outdoors or use a handheld vacuum with a long crevice tool to suck out dirt. $13.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Renapur Leather Balsam For leather accents or full leather bags, treat them with Renapur leather cleaner—apply with a soft cloth and buff dry. Leave the bag open to air dry completely overnight, then repack only what you need. $24.99 on Amazon

Golf Clubs Deserve Better (So Do You)

Grimy clubs can mess with your swing (or at least that’s the excuse you can lean heavily on!), so give them a quick cleaning session that takes less than 10 minutes. Fill a bucket with warm water and a squirt of Dawn Liquid. Dip a Scotch-Brite brush into the water and scrub the club heads, ensuring you get into the grooves. Rinse each club with clean water and dry immediately with a towel to prevent rust.

Story continues below advertisement

Original Golf Club Water Brush Cleaner - Black For on-the-course cleaning, clip a Caddy Splash brush to your golf bag—it’s got a built-in water reservoir so you can scrub between swings. Cleaner clubs mean better contact and that, in turn means fewer curse words on the back nine. $14.99 on Caddysplash.com

You may also like:

Razor Blade Scraper – $14.99

VITRUVI Cleaning Tablets for Diffusers & Humidifiers – $27.99

MOVA P10 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop – $899.99