Our top furniture picks at Article’s Canada Day Sale

If you’ve been itching to hit reset on that worn-in (and worn out) sofa, outdoor patio set and other key furniture pieces for your home or outdoor space, you no longer have to wait til later in the year to snag that great deal. That’s because some of the best furniture sales are happening this Canada Day – up to 60 per cent off at one of our favourite furniture destinations: Article.

We love the brand for its functional-yet-beautiful modern designs, and the rigorous testing their products undergo. So you can rest assured you’re not only buying furniture that looks good and feels good, but that will last too. And you can now snag some great pieces (even sofas) for under $1,000. You’ll only find these deals from June 23 to July 6, so be sure to act fast.

Here are some of the best deals on some of our favourite pieces.

40% off

Aby Outdoor Loveseat Set - Dravite Ivory If you’re looking to give your outdoor space an easy upgrade, this new loveseat set will inject style and comfort, in one shot. The set is easy to move around (it’s made with lightweight aluminum), and because it’s made with faux resin wicker, you get the look and durability without the hassle and fragility of the original. $1,969 at Article

51% off

Kristoff Indoor/Outdoor Rug - Desert Fawn Featuring a Southwestern-inspired motif, this rug can work inside your home or outdoors. It’s made with beautiful, subtle dusty desert colours, is flatweaved and made with 100 per cent polyester for a sturdy and stain-resistant effect. $459 at Article

50% off

Avila Outdoor Sofa - Dravite Ivory If you’ve got the space, now’s the time to upgrade to an outdoor sofa. The Avila model is made with comfort in mind, and doesn’t just look chic, but it feels good and is durable as well. It also features lightweight aluminum and faux wicker, while the cousins are upholstered in water- and UV-resistant Olein fabric. $999 at Article

44% off

Avenla Coffee Table - Natural The spacious and detail-driven design of the Avenla Coffee Table ensures you’ll not only have plenty of room for your favourite brew and book on those slow mornings, but that you’ll love seeing it in your space in your busier moments too. Made of solid and veneered wood, no two pieces are exactly alike. $499 at Article

45% off

Sven Tufted Velvet Loveseat - Plush Cascadia Blue This beautiful statement piece taps into the jewel colour trend, while simultaneously not eating up unnecessary real estate. It’s Article’s most popular sofa, but reimagined for apartment living, proving you don’t need to choose between comfort and aesthetics. It’s made sturdy with a corner-blocked solid wood frame, while its plush “special performance” velvet is made to exceed industry standards at 20,000 rubs so you can trust you’re investing in quality as well as style. $849 at Article

30% off

Sanders Reversible Sectional - Hestia Gray Minimalist yet versatile, the Sanders Reversible Sectional can be configured and reconfigured to make the most of your space – especially if you love playing around with new living room layouts..The chaise can be adjusted on the left or the right by shifting the ottoman and chaise cushion. Have little ones who also love to play around? The cushions are loose and made for endless hours of building forts. It holds a sturdy corner-bocked frame and the fabric is low-absorption, meaning that if spills happen, you’ll have time to blot them out before they stain. $1,399 at Article

60% off

Cassidy Rug - Gray Another example of Southwestern subtlety making for an elegant design accent, the gray Cassidy Rug employs a rustic and slightly faded motif. Handwoven and crafted using traditional weaving techniques, it’s made from 100 per cent nylon, so it’s durable and a great stain-resistant option. $319 at Article

60% off

Vati Storage Sofa - Buckler Ivory The Vati Storage Sofa does double duty, though you’d never know it. At first glance, it’s a low-profile, stylish-yet-comfy sofa – the sort you can lose yourself to for hours while reading or watching your favourite stories. But, the bench seat opens up to reveal a secret storage space so the rest of your living room stays neat. Put away your throw pillows, blankets and more with guests being none the wiser. The Vati is made with low-absorption fabric, like many other items on this list, and solid oak legs, while the cushions are made with high-resiliency foam, duck feathers, and polyester fiber-fill for optimum and lasting comfort. $799 at Article

59% off

Oren Lounge Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé The Oren Lounge Chair is the perfect playful accent to your living room. This chair calls your attention with its details – the sleek knife-edge cushions and piping, as well as its colour. The modern take on the classic lounge chair is upholstered in a soft bouclé fabric, but also comes in velvet hale navy and hale rust options. $379 at Article

40% off

Laholm Outdoor Corner Sectional - Dravite Ivory Elegant and spacious, the Laholm Corner sectional has a slight recline for optimum comfort, and all the star-gazing you want. The cushions are plush and the fabric is spill-resistant so you can unwind and relax without the worry of spills. The Scandi-inspired design is thoughtfully constructed around a solid acacia wood frame and it even comes with five accent pillows. $2,159 at Article

