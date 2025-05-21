Best washable rugs you can get in 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a decor enthusiast or just looking for something practical, one thing’s certain – a room isn’t quite finished without the right rug. Beyond adding comfort and warmth, a rug can completely transform the look and feel of your space.

But with everyday messes, pets, and busy lifestyles, keeping a rug looking its best can be a challenge. That’s where washable rugs come in. These smart, low-maintenance options are designed with convenience in mind—most feature a lightweight, removable top layer that can be tossed right into the washing machine, along with a non-slip backing that stays put. The result? Easy cleanup, fresh-looking floors, and peace of mind.

With so many styles, patterns, and textures out there, choosing the perfect one can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve curated a list of washable rugs that combine style and convenience – rugs you’ll love living with as much as we do – including a few from Cozey, a proudly Canadian brand that knows how to make home feel like home.

Modern Indoor Area Rug For those who love a subtle boho moment – this washable rug is crafted from easy-care polyester and is full of plush softness. Ideal for busy homes with kids and pets. $160.65 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Alex Washable Rug The Alex Washable Rug from Canadian brand Cozey brings harmony to any room with its perfectly balanced striped design – effortlessly adding a fresh, captivating vibe to your space. Plus, it’s washable, making it easy to style and care for – a winning combination. $115 at Cozey

5x7 Machine Washable Area Rug Designed with a high-quality TPR non-slip backing, this rug stays put – even in busy spaces. It’s a smart pick for households with kids, seniors, or anyone who appreciates a little extra stability. $89.99 on Amazon

Bavni Area Rug 3x5 Washable Rug A rug that looks great and handles messes? Yes, please. This machine-washable rug is made to take on real life – no shedding, no fading, just easy care. A quick vacuum or spot clean keeps it looking fresh, and the low-pile design works seamlessly with robot vacuums. $39.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Soft Area Rug This vintage-inspired rug adds timeless charm and warmth to any room with its soft, plush fibers and elegant faded design. Featuring a durable non-slip backing and easy-care machine washable fabric, it’s perfect for busy homes. $159.99 on Amazon

Vincent Washable Rug Soft, stylish, and surprisingly practical, Cozey Washable Rugs feature a clever two-part design with a cushioned, non-slip pad and a removable top layer you can toss right in the wash. With a total height of 1.3 cm and ultra-comfy underfoot feel, it’s the rug that keeps up with real life – spills, pets, and all. $295 at Cozey

Braxton Wool Jute Rug Made by skilled artisans in India, this hand-loomed rug blends jute, wool, and cotton for a natural, textured look that’s built to last. Crafted from sustainably harvested fibers, it’s as eco-friendly as it is beautiful—just vacuum regularly to keep it looking fresh, and remember to blot spills right away to protect those rich fibers. $479 - $1,559 at Pottery Barn

Soft Fluffy Non-Slip Washable Carpet This isn’t just a rug – it’s a cloud for your feet. Made with soft, durable microfiber and sponge padding, it’s ultra-comfy underfoot and crafted to resist shedding, fading, and dust. It arrives in a vacuum-sealed bag, but don’t worry – it fluffs up beautifully within a day or two. $102.8 on Amazon (was $124.99)

5x7 Area Rug When it comes to style, this low-pile rug hits all the right notes – soft, durable, and easy to clean. Plus, its boho-modern vibe fits just about anywhere, making it a no-brainer for any room you want to freshen up. $99.99 on Amazon

