The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for every budget

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re stumped on what to get the guy who insists he doesn’t need anything, you’re not alone. Dads can be notoriously tough to shop for, but this gift guide takes the guesswork out of the equation. Whether he’s into gadgets, grilling, golf, or heartfelt keepsakes, these thoughtful finds are guaranteed to hit the mark. From high-tech splurges to budget-friendly treasures, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for every type of dad (yes, even the one who says he has it all). The best part? Each one will remind him of you this Father’s Day–and for years to come.

$25 and under

Apple AirTag For the *forgetful* Dad, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for easy tracking. $31.98 on Amazon (was $39)

Vulkit Credit Card Holder This sleek holder is the perfect barely-there accessory to keep Dad’s cards organized. It’s so slim and lightweight, they won’t even feel it in their pocket. $19.99 on Amazon

Chaoren Men's Belt With its customizable fit and timeless design, this stylish men’s belt is a Father’s Day gift he’ll wear—and appreciate—time and time again. $13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant Spray Give Dad all-day confidence with this dermatologist-tested whole body deodorant. It fights odour all over and features a refreshing amber and cedarwood scent he’ll love. $14.97 on Amazon

Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers Set Tee up the perfect Father’s Day gift with these golden golf ball whiskey chillers. They keep drinks cold without dilution and come boxed with steel tongs for sipping in style. Cheers to Dad! $15.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Host Freeze Beer Glasses Keep Dad’s beer ice-cold on hot summer days with these freeze-ready pint glasses. Filled with cooling gel and wrapped in a no-slip silicone grip, it’s the ultimate chill gift for backyard barbecues and beyond. $71.9 on Amazon $15.99 at Wayfair.ca

Oxford Cloth Toiletry Bag With multiple compartments and a sleek, travel-friendly design, this toiletry bag is the perfect Father’s Day gift for the guy who takes grooming seriously. $21.09 on Amazon (was $23.86)

$50 and under

Zenottic Square Polarized Sunglasses For the Dad with discerning taste, these stylish specs will become his go-to for sunny days spent BBQing and beyond–in style. $39.99 on Amazon

Dad's Story: A Memory and Keepsake Journal for My Family Want to capture Dad’s treasured memories and timeless wisdom? This keepsake journal helps him share his story, making it a heartfelt gift that lasts for generations. $34.95 on Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box If Dad likes his food hot, he needs this electric lunch box ASAP. With a detachable cord and spill-proof lid, it’s the perfect on-the-go gift for warm meals anywhere. $39.99 on Amazon

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for Dad. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $50.99 on Amazon

Catch Co Mystery Tackle Box *Hook* Dad up with this Mystery Tackle Box, packed with top freshwater bass baits, lures and expert tips to boost his fishing game. $29.99 on Amazon

Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return Help Dad perfect his swing with this nine-foot indoor putting green. Featuring alignment guides and a continuous automatic ball return, it brings the feel of a real course right to his fingertips. $90.04 on Amazon

Classic Ball Cap Wash Made for Dad’s busy days, this soft, breathable cotton cap is perfect year-round. With a moisture-wicking sweatband and adjustable closure for a custom fit, it’s a comfortable accessory he’ll reach for again and again. $38 at Lululemon

$100 and under

The Fairgrounds Quality Courts Pickleball Paddle If Dad is into pickleball, up his game with this sleek paddle. Its agile design and vibration-absorbing technology will help him react faster and play with confidence. $75 at Fairgrounds

LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Toy Car For the car and LEGO lover, this Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray set is a must have. With 732 pieces and cool features like a working engine and steering, it’s a fun, hands-on gift he’ll love. $69.98 on Amazon (was $79.86)

Metro Folio Kit For the dad who’s always on the move, the Metro Folio Kit is the perfect versatile companion. Made from water-resistant vegan leather, it easily holds passports, tablets, cards and more. $75 at Monos

Nekteck Shiatsu Back Neck Massager Help Dad unwind with this powerful deep-Shiatsu neck and shoulder massager. Featuring adjustable intensity, soothing heat and easy-to-use straps, it relieves muscle soreness anytime, anywhere. $65.99 on Amazon

Under Armour Mens Charged Commit Trainer 4 Sneaker Dad’s gym sessions just became more stylish. These lightweight, breathable sneakers provide flexible support, cushioned comfort and reliable traction–perfect for keeping up with his active lifestyle. $99.99 on Amazon

Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Next With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, Dad can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button. $124 on Amazon (was $148.97)

Black+Decker dustbuster Handheld Vacuum If Dad is obsessed with keeping his car spotless, this powerful cordless vacuum is a game-changer. With long battery life, strong suction and easy-to-clean filters, it’s great for quick, thorough car cleanups. $75.98 on Amazon (was $79.99)

$250 and under

Dolce&Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum For Men This warm, woody spice fragrance captures Dad’s unwavering devotion. With notes of Sicilian lemon, coffee and patchouli, and a bottle adorned with the iconic Sacred Heart, it’s the perfect way to show him your love. $157 at Sephora

Manscaped The Handyman Compact Face Shaver Busy Dads (read: all Dads) will love The Handyman—a sleek, compact shaver with dual blades for a quick, precise trim. Waterproof and travel-ready, it’s a practical gift he’s sure to adore. $109.99 on Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Cold coffee? Don’t know ’em–and neither will Dad, thanks to this self-heating smart mug. It keeps drinks warm for up to 80 minutes or all day on its charger. $169.99 on Amazon

Worx WG163 GT 3.0 20V Cordless Grass Trimmer If Dad is forever doing yard work, this trimmer’s quick switch between trimmer and edger modes, adjustable handle and tilting head will make tackling every corner and slope s breeze. $141.73 on Amazon (was $159.99)

OAS Waver Stripe Swim Shorts We’re loving the sillky colourblock stripes of these relaxed swim shorts–and something tells us Dad will, too. With multiple pockets, built-in mesh briefs and an elastic drawstring waist, it’s hard not to. $130 at Harry Rosen

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Upgrade Dad’s listening experience with the new Beam featuring Dolby Atmos. It delivers immersive, 3D sound that brings movies, games and tunes to life like never before. $570 on Amazon (was $625)

YETI 45 Ice Bucket If Dad loves to entertain, this sleek cooler is a backyard hero. It fits over 50 cans or a pony keg, keeps drinks ice-cold and even accommodates wine bottles for the ultimate party. $250 on Amazon $250 at YETI.ca

Splurge-worthy gifts

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker We love a ‘we gift’–especially when it entails ice cream. With 13 one-touch programs (including six soft serve settings!), Dad can whip up custom frozen treats that’ll make him the hero of dessert time. $467.82 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring If Dad’s all about his health (and his tech), the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the ultimate upgrade. With advanced fitness tracking, a sleek, durable design and up to seven days of battery life, it’s seriously powerful. $549.99 on Amazon

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 If Dad loves camping, tailgates, or just fireside chats in the backyard, this portable fire pit is a must-have. It’s easy to clean, and built for unforgettable outdoor moments $339.99 on Amazon

DJI Neo Mini Drone with 4K UHD For the dad who’s always chasing adventure (or the kids), the ultra-light DJI Neo drone is the perfect gift. With 4K video, hands-free flying and smart tracking, he can easily capture epic memories. $249 on Amazon (was $278.46)

Napoleon PRO 22-Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill If Dad takes his grilling seriously, this high-performance BBQ is the ultimate gift. With precise heat control and cast iron searing grids, he’ll be smoking, roasting and searing like a pro all season long. $399.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Canadian Tire

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds For the Dad who never skips a workout–or a beat–these earbuds are the best training companion. He can enjoy every rep and run, thanks to their secure fit, sweat resistance and immersive sound. $349.99 on Amazon

SAMSUNG 75-Inch QLED Q7F 4K Smart TV Dad’s screen time, but better. With vibrant Quantum Dot colour, motion-smoothing technology and a sleek, slim profile, this AI-powered TV delivers stunning visuals for movie marathons, game days and all his must-watch moments. $1398 on Amazon (was $1498)

