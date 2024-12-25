Here are the best Boxing Day deals in Canada

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. Boxing Day deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Read on for the best Boxing Day discounts to shop now before they’re gone.
Achieve your best shave with a rechargeable shaver offering 75 minutes of runtime, quick-charge convenience and LED illumination. Interchangeable blades handle stubble or full shaves and an irritation-free glide every time.
Set your makeup with this limited-edition powder, complete with a chic velour puff. Featuring vitamin-rich powders, it absorbs oil and blurs imperfections for a flawless, matte finish with 16-hour wear and 24-hour shine control.
Transform your skin with this lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that fades dark spots in eight weeks. Infused with antioxidants, it hydrates deeply, evens tone and restores a radiant, youthful glow. Suitable for all skin tones.
Stay warm and comfortable with these durable men’s wool-blend socks. Designed for winter activities, they feature arch compression for support, moisture-wicking fabric and a secure fit. Perfect for hiking or daily wear.
Wear luxury to bed with this four-piece silk satin pajama set, crafted from ultra-soft, breathable fabric. Featuring adjustable cami straps, a button-front shirt, and elastic-waist pants and shorts, it’s designed for ultimate comfort.
Elevate your jewellery wardrobe with these lightweight gold hoop earrings, crafted from hypoallergenic stainless steel and plated with 14k gold. They feature a secure clasp for comfortable, all-day wear.
For the guy with cool style, this men’s flannel shirt is crafted from brushed fleece for the ultimate cozy fit. It features a button-down collar, chest pockets and a classic plaid design for the cool guy.
At 35% off, it might be the perfect time to finally pull trigger on the toaster of your dreams. This famously retro design from Smeg will get plenty of compliments while it sits pretty on your counter space. Avocado toast anyone?
Get the bed of your dreams with this candler upholstered platform bed from Wayfair. Featuring skin-friendly high-quality velvet and easy assembly, this bedroom must-have will make every night a luxury experience.
This neutral modern sofa will fit right in with your existing decor has the perfect dimensions for any condo space. Featuring a mid-century modern tufted design, this sofa also comes in a matching loveseat, armchair, and ottoman so you can complete your space with a cohesive furniture collection.
Breathe easy and enjoy fresher air with this Hepa & carbon air purifier, designed to capture allergens, odours, and pollutants. Its sleek design and powerful filtration make it a perfect addition to any home.
Turn every shower into a spa-like retreat with this 10-mode high-pressure handheld showerhead. With a built-in power wash and replaceable filter, it keeps your water soft, your shower clean, and your mornings refreshed.
Bring your work and play to life with this LG 27 Inch full HD monitor, offering vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Its design and smooth performance make it a perfect fit for any work from home set up.
Sleek, powerful, and ultra-portable, the Apple MacBook Air 13.6″ is your ultimate companion for work or play. With its stunning Retina display and impressive battery life, productivity has never looked so good.
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the ultimate entertainment hub, combining hands-free Alexa control with lightning-fast streaming in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Switch between shows, control your smart home, and dive into endless entertainment, all with just your voice.
Experience rich, powerful sound with JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones, designed for all-day comfort. With up to 40 hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth connectivity, your favourite tunes are always just a beat away.
