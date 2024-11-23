Menu

The Curator

10 fun board & card games to beat the November blahs

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 23, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Card games View image in full screen
Elevate game nights with these winning picks.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bring these gems to your next game night for extra brownie points from all your family and friends. From cult classics to trendy card games, these picks are guaranteed to spark laughter and create unforgettable moments. Whether you’re into strategic gameplay, hilarious party games, or quirky, fast-paced fun, these games will have everyone engaged and coming back for more! Perfect for any occasion, they make great gifts or additions to your collection.

 

Catch The Vibe: The Adult Party Game That Tests How Well You Know Your Friends
Test how well you know your friends with this interactive board game. For ages 17+, featuring 250 quirky topics.
$37.48 on Amazon (was $45.8)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Happy Salmon
Happy Salmon is a fast-paced, family-friendly party game that’s easy to learn and wildly fun to play. Featuring hilarious actions, quick matches, and playful illustrations by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, it’s perfect for gatherings and guaranteed to bring laughter to the table!
$19.95 on Amazon

 

Sun Moon Rising Game
For the astrology lovers – Sun Moon Rising is a zodiac-themed party game where players vote on true or false statements about their friends based on their sun, moon, and rising signs, with 300 cards and multiple ways to play.
$25.47 on Amazon (was $33.97)

 

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game
Create the funniest memes with friends in What Do You Meme?, a game for 3+ players (ages 17+) featuring 435 cards, rotating judges, and endless laughs.
$34.57 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mantis
Mantis is a fast-paced card game where players strategically match cards by colour, shape, or number to outplay their opponents and be the first to empty their hand. Simple to learn and fun for all ages.
$31.99 on Amazon

 

Monopoly National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
Relive the chaos of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with this collectible Monopoly edition, featuring iconic locations and custom tokens from the holiday classic for 2-6 players, ages 15+.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

Herd Mentality: The Udderly Hilarious Party Game
If you’re into having a good laugh, try out this party game for family and friends game nights. Answer questions and avoid being the odd one out! Fun for all ages.
$25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Monikers
Monikers is a hilarious party game where players guess names using different clues across three rounds—speaking, one word, and charades. Fast, funny, and full of inside jokes, it’s perfect for 4-16 players (ages 17+).
$24.95 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Christmas Card Game Guess What
This festive card game for 17+ players combines charades with a twist, perfect for Christmas parties, Secret Santa, and stocking fillers. With over 100 challenges, it’s a fun icebreaker and ideal for holiday gatherings, ensuring laughter and festive cheer!
$22.99 on Amazon

 

Peaceable Kingdom Mermaid Island Board Game
Need a game to keep the kids busy? Mermaid Island is a cooperative, spin-and-move game for 2-6 players (ages 5+), where kids work together to help mermaids reach safety before the Sea Witch arrives—fun, strategic, and award-winning!
$29.48 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

12 Games of Christmas
The 12 Games of Christmas bundle offers 12 fun, easy-to-play holiday games for kids, teens, and adults, perfect for festive gatherings and a great Christmas gift!
$41.99 on Amazon

 

