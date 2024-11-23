10 fun board & card games to beat the November blahs

Send this page to someone via email

Bring these gems to your next game night for extra brownie points from all your family and friends. From cult classics to trendy card games, these picks are guaranteed to spark laughter and create unforgettable moments. Whether you’re into strategic gameplay, hilarious party games, or quirky, fast-paced fun, these games will have everyone engaged and coming back for more! Perfect for any occasion, they make great gifts or additions to your collection.

Happy Salmon Happy Salmon is a fast-paced, family-friendly party game that’s easy to learn and wildly fun to play. Featuring hilarious actions, quick matches, and playful illustrations by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, it’s perfect for gatherings and guaranteed to bring laughter to the table! $19.95 on Amazon

Sun Moon Rising Game For the astrology lovers – Sun Moon Rising is a zodiac-themed party game where players vote on true or false statements about their friends based on their sun, moon, and rising signs, with 300 cards and multiple ways to play. $25.47 on Amazon (was $33.97)

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game Create the funniest memes with friends in What Do You Meme?, a game for 3+ players (ages 17+) featuring 435 cards, rotating judges, and endless laughs. $34.57 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Mantis Mantis is a fast-paced card game where players strategically match cards by colour, shape, or number to outplay their opponents and be the first to empty their hand. Simple to learn and fun for all ages. $31.99 on Amazon

Monopoly National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Relive the chaos of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with this collectible Monopoly edition, featuring iconic locations and custom tokens from the holiday classic for 2-6 players, ages 15+. $49.99 on Amazon

Herd Mentality: The Udderly Hilarious Party Game If you’re into having a good laugh, try out this party game for family and friends game nights. Answer questions and avoid being the odd one out! Fun for all ages. $25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Monikers Monikers is a hilarious party game where players guess names using different clues across three rounds—speaking, one word, and charades. Fast, funny, and full of inside jokes, it’s perfect for 4-16 players (ages 17+). $24.95 on Amazon

Christmas Card Game Guess What This festive card game for 17+ players combines charades with a twist, perfect for Christmas parties, Secret Santa, and stocking fillers. With over 100 challenges, it’s a fun icebreaker and ideal for holiday gatherings, ensuring laughter and festive cheer! $22.99 on Amazon

Peaceable Kingdom Mermaid Island Board Game Need a game to keep the kids busy? Mermaid Island is a cooperative, spin-and-move game for 2-6 players (ages 5+), where kids work together to help mermaids reach safety before the Sea Witch arrives—fun, strategic, and award-winning! $29.48 on Amazon

12 Games of Christmas The 12 Games of Christmas bundle offers 12 fun, easy-to-play holiday games for kids, teens, and adults, perfect for festive gatherings and a great Christmas gift! $41.99 on Amazon

