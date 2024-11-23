10 fun board & card games to beat the November blahs

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bring these gems to your next game night for extra brownie points from all your family and friends. From cult classics to trendy card games, these picks are guaranteed to spark laughter and create unforgettable moments. Whether you’re into strategic gameplay, hilarious party games, or quirky, fast-paced fun, these games will have everyone engaged and coming back for more! Perfect for any occasion, they make great gifts or additions to your collection.
Happy Salmon is a fast-paced, family-friendly party game that’s easy to learn and wildly fun to play. Featuring hilarious actions, quick matches, and playful illustrations by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, it’s perfect for gatherings and guaranteed to bring laughter to the table!
For the astrology lovers – Sun Moon Rising is a zodiac-themed party game where players vote on true or false statements about their friends based on their sun, moon, and rising signs, with 300 cards and multiple ways to play.
Mantis is a fast-paced card game where players strategically match cards by colour, shape, or number to outplay their opponents and be the first to empty their hand. Simple to learn and fun for all ages.
Monikers is a hilarious party game where players guess names using different clues across three rounds—speaking, one word, and charades. Fast, funny, and full of inside jokes, it’s perfect for 4-16 players (ages 17+).
This festive card game for 17+ players combines charades with a twist, perfect for Christmas parties, Secret Santa, and stocking fillers. With over 100 challenges, it’s a fun icebreaker and ideal for holiday gatherings, ensuring laughter and festive cheer!
Need a game to keep the kids busy? Mermaid Island is a cooperative, spin-and-move game for 2-6 players (ages 5+), where kids work together to help mermaids reach safety before the Sea Witch arrives—fun, strategic, and award-winning!
