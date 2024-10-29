Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our seven deals of the week. Save big on Cay Skin, Acer and more coveted brand items.

Womens Run Resistant Tights These high-quality tights are made from flexible microfiber that hugs the body, providing a perfect, run-resistant fit for all your autumn and winter ensembles. $11.05 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame The REUMAR Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame lets you securely share photos and short videos using the FRAMEO app. With a 10.1” HD touchscreen, unlimited cloud storage, SD card support, auto-rotation, and easy setup, it’s truly an ideal gift to cherish memories with loved ones. Grab it while it’s 36% off! $79.99 on Amazon (was $125.49)

Story continues below advertisement

5 Piece Luggage Set This 5 piece luggage deal is for the girl who can’t resist a matching set. It includes a 28-inch large suitcase, 24-inch medium checked luggage, 20-inch carry-on, an expandable duffel with a back sleeve for easy attachment to the retractable handle, and a toiletry bag, both made from water-resistant polyester and equipped with multiple pockets for versatile travel needs. $152.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

More Recommendations We put 5 hand creams to the test–here’s how they ranked

Soothing Sound and White Noise Machine Get better beauty sleep with this white noise machine offering 30 soothing sounds—including white noise, fan sounds, lullabies, and natural sounds like rain and sea waves—along with 12 customizable night light colours, creating a calming environment ideal for stress relief, relaxation, and better sleep. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Acer Curve 27 Looking to upgrade your work from home set up? The Acer ED270R 27″ 1500R curved monitor boasts Full HD 1920×1080 resolution and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, delivering incredibly smooth gameplay and vibrant, true-to-life colours for an immersive home entertainment experience. $179.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)