Shop Bay Days at Hudson’s Bay for up to 60% off top brands

Save big on top brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden and more during Bay Days at Hudson’s Bay! Starting October 17th, enjoy discounts on everything from fall fashion to home styling essentials. Read on for a few of our top picks from the sale, as well as some additional discounts you’ll love.

Viva-Lite Hardside Spinner 2-Piece Luggage Set For those of you planning a winter getaway, this 2-piece luggage set has you covered with a carry-on sized luggage and one medium size checked piece. It features a combination lock, zippered divider panel, mesh zippered pocket, and cross-straps for easy, organized packing. $229.99 at Hudson's Bay (was $920)

Split-Neckline Sweater Stay cozy with this split-neckline sweater from ONLY. It’s perfect for autumn and winter weather, and now available at 40% off during the sale! $45 at Hudson's Bay (was $75)

Men's Grand Pinch Prep Leather Penny Loafers Classics never go out of style. This loafer features a moc construction with elegant pinch details, making it a sophisticated addition to the mister’s wardrobe. $135 at Hudson's Bay (was $270)

Lancôme Limited Edition Advent Calendar This Lancôme Advent Calendar would make any makeup lover swoon. Featuring 24 boxes of beauty surprises, these 5-full sized and 19 travel-sized products will keep you glowing throughout the festive season. From iconic fragrances to elite skincare and makeup, this $840-valued item can be yours for $250 while snagging $30 in HB points. Steal! $250 at Hudson's Bay ($840 value)

More deals from your favourite brands

Samsung 55 With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and 100% Color Volume, this Samsung 55” television delivers bright, vivid, and lifelike images. Now $220 off, this is a deal the whole family will thank you for. $559.99 at Best Buy (was $779.99)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Capture your favourite memories with the iconic Fujifilm instant camera. Easy to use and available in a variety of playful colours, you’ll snap the perfect Polaroids at every birthday, wedding, or holiday party. $89 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Fenty Beauty by Rhianna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter This long-lasting highlighter comes in a variety of shades to suit all skin tones. Infused with superfine shimmer for a smooth, creamy finish, its cream-powder formula seamlessly blends into skin for an effortless glow. $39.00 at Sephora (was $52.00)

Gotham Steel Naturals Cream 15 Pc Heavy Duty Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set This gorgeous 15-piece set has everything you need to up your cookware game. With dual riveted stainless-steel handles and fully dishwasher safe, this might be the perfect home addition for any master-chef-in-training. $99.88 at Wayfair.ca (was $239.99)