Shop Bay Days at Hudson’s Bay for up to 60% off top brands

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Save big on top brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden and more during Bay Days at Hudson’s Bay! Starting October 17th, enjoy discounts on everything from fall fashion to home styling essentials. Read on for a few of our top picks from the sale, as well as some additional discounts you’ll love.
For those of you planning a winter getaway, this 2-piece luggage set has you covered with a carry-on sized luggage and one medium size checked piece. It features a combination lock, zippered divider panel, mesh zippered pocket, and cross-straps for easy, organized packing.
Stay cozy with this split-neckline sweater from ONLY. It’s perfect for autumn and winter weather, and now available at 40% off during the sale!
Classics never go out of style. This loafer features a moc construction with elegant pinch details, making it a sophisticated addition to the mister’s wardrobe.
Sleep meets luxury with this 700-thread count sheet set, made from 100 percent long staple cotton. Get ready to hit snooze!
This Lancôme Advent Calendar would make any makeup lover swoon. Featuring 24 boxes of beauty surprises, these 5-full sized and 19 travel-sized products will keep you glowing throughout the festive season. From iconic fragrances to elite skincare and makeup, this $840-valued item can be yours for $250 while snagging $30 in HB points. Steal!
More deals from your favourite brands
More Recommendations
With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and 100% Color Volume, this Samsung 55” television delivers bright, vivid, and lifelike images. Now $220 off, this is a deal the whole family will thank you for.
Capture your favourite memories with the iconic Fujifilm instant camera. Easy to use and available in a variety of playful colours, you’ll snap the perfect Polaroids at every birthday, wedding, or holiday party.
This long-lasting highlighter comes in a variety of shades to suit all skin tones. Infused with superfine shimmer for a smooth, creamy finish, its cream-powder formula seamlessly blends into skin for an effortless glow.
This gorgeous 15-piece set has everything you need to up your cookware game. With dual riveted stainless-steel handles and fully dishwasher safe, this might be the perfect home addition for any master-chef-in-training.
Comments