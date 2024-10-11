Keep summer going with these warm backyard essentials

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s no secret that fresh air is good for us. Getting outside has been linked to all kinds of good things over the years, like better mood and concentration. But if you step out to your balcony or backyard for a breather, you may find it a little chilly as fall progresses. Enter these cozy and warming accessories, which will help you stay warm and comfy while enjoying that fresh air at home all season long.

BATTILO HOME Dark Red Chenille Throw Blanket There’s nothing cozier than an oversized throw blanket, whether you’re snuggling up inside or chatting with friends on your outdoor sofa. We love this blanket’s dark red hue and knit finish, which feels like fall. But if you’re looking for a different colour, there are 16 other options. $44.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

VEVOR Waterproof Deck Box When you cozy up your space with warming layers of blankets and throw pillows, you need a good waterproof place to store them. These deck boxes can fit all your accessories without taking up too much patio space. Thanks to its ability to hold up to 170 pounds, this box also doubles as an extra seat when needed. $69.99 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Pit Table Fall fires are a great way to enjoy the cooler outdoor weather, whether you’re roasting up some marshmallows or sipping on a drink and staring into the flames. This fire table gives you instant warmth without taking up a ton of space, and you can quickly move it around the yard depending on where you’re hanging out. $399.99 on Amazon

Houswise Tabletop Firepit If you’re looking for an even smaller firepit, this concrete tabletop model is a sweet addition to an outdoor dining table or living space. It’s even ideal for balconies or indoor use. The firepit produces smoke-free warmth and zero odour, making it a practical option for snuggling up near a fire without smelling like one later. $99.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

GENIMO Outdoor Rug Outdoor rugs are great for adding another warm layer to your outdoor space in the fall. They also help to keep your feet warm if you step out barefoot or in slippers. A fun pattern like this gives a living area instant personality, which is key when you plan on using the space a lot and calling it your own. $49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

NICETOWN Outdoor Curtain Outdoor curtains can add ambiance and charm to a backyard but are also essential for retaining warmth. These curtains can be used indoors or out, and are easy to install on a gazebo thanks to their grommet design. The best part is that when they start getting a little funky from all that blowing dirt and leaves, you can pop them in the washing machine for a quick clean. $49.09 on Amazon

Amazon Basics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater Produce instant heat anywhere in your backyard with this standing heater, which is fuelled by a regular old propane tank. It comes with wheels for easy transport and includes a safety auto shut-off valve so you can use it worry-free. They’re great for outdoor gatherings and cozy affairs alike, helping you stay outside with loved ones in complete comfort in all kinds of weather. $260.49 on Amazon

Ener-G+ Infrared Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Electric Patio Heater If you don’t have a large footprint or are concerned about little fingers touching a standing heat lamp, this hanging model is ideal for gazebos and outdoor dining setups. Thanks to the hook-and-chain design, it easily attaches and uses standard 110-volt outlets. $150.52 on Amazon

Intex Outdoor Portable Inflatable Round Heated Hot Tub One of the best ways to warm up on a cool fall night is to dip your toes in your own hot tub. Of course, it isn’t practical for everyone to install their own, which is where an inflatable model can save the day. This portable, four-person tub is ready in 20 minutes and comes with a carrying case, a cover, and a heater/filtration system. Use it as needed and then store it away when you’re done. $759.99 on Amazon (was $822.99)

Self-Warming Pet Bed Pets, especially small pets, also need to stay warm while hanging out with you in your outdoor space. This snug pet bed can help since it retains and reflects a pet’s body heat to keep them warmer for longer. It’s also easy to take with you on those fall trips and features a removable zippered cover for a quick wash. $27.99 on Amazon