Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine If you haven’t hopped on the Nespresso bandwagon, fret not–it’s not too late to get this premium expresso machine. Brew barista-quality coffee at home with the touch of a button, thanks to pods featuring aromatic blends for a perfect cup every time. $129 on Amazon (was $229)

Portable Electric Space Heater This electric space heater is the perfect companion to stay warm and cozy during those chilly winter nights. Quiet, energy efficient, and adjustable temperature ranging from 0°F to 158°F. What more could you ask for? $39.09 on Amazon (was $45.99)

36-piece Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light This 36-piece Jodsone nail kit has everything you need to get salon-quality manicures at home. Switch up your nail colour as often as you like while saving time and money by avoiding salon visits. $50.48 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Rose Inc Radiant Reveal Clean Brightening Vitamin C Serum Looking for that perfect brightening vitamin C serum to add to your skincare routine? This lightweight serum from Rose Inc softens and plumps the skin, resulting in a smooth, light-reflecting texture and a more even complexion. And it won’t clog your pores! Snag it now at 50% off! $50.00 at Sephora (was $100)

Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 Dry IPL Hair Removal System Effortlessly remove unwanted hair at home with the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 dry hair removal system. Featuring advanced IPL technology, enjoy smooth, hair-free skin for up to 6 months. The SkinPro 2.0 technology automatically adjusts the flash intensity to accommodate different skin tones, ensuring a safe and effective experience every time. Say goodbye to unwanted hair! $374.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)

