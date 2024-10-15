Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 15, 2024 7:26 pm
1 min read
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Nespresso, Rose Inc. and more coveted brand items.

 

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
If you haven’t hopped on the Nespresso bandwagon, fret not–it’s not too late to get this premium expresso machine. Brew barista-quality coffee at home with the touch of a button, thanks to pods featuring aromatic blends for a perfect cup every time.
$129 on Amazon (was $229)

 

Portable Electric Space Heater
This electric space heater is the perfect companion to stay warm and cozy during those chilly winter nights. Quiet, energy efficient, and adjustable temperature ranging from 0°F to 158°F. What more could you ask for?
$39.09 on Amazon (was $45.99)
36-piece Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light
This 36-piece Jodsone nail kit has everything you need to get salon-quality manicures at home. Switch up your nail colour as often as you like while saving time and money by avoiding salon visits.
$50.48 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Rose Inc. Radiant Reveal Clean Brightening Vitamin C Serum
Rose Inc Radiant Reveal Clean Brightening Vitamin C Serum
Looking for that perfect brightening vitamin C serum to add to your skincare routine? This lightweight serum from Rose Inc softens and plumps the skin, resulting in a smooth, light-reflecting texture and a more even complexion. And it won’t clog your pores! Snag it now at 50% off!
$50.00 at Sephora (was $100)
Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 Dry IPL Hair Removal System
Effortlessly remove unwanted hair at home with the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 dry hair removal system. Featuring advanced IPL technology, enjoy smooth, hair-free skin for up to 6 months. The SkinPro 2.0 technology automatically adjusts the flash intensity to accommodate different skin tones, ensuring a safe and effective experience every time. Say goodbye to unwanted hair!
$374.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)
Angenil Pro Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Featuring ultra-fast heating and smooth, easy-glide plates for a sleek, frizz-free finish, this baby pink hair straightener with a heat-resistant silicone mat pad is a beauty staple. Grab it while it’s 24% off!
$53.17 on Amazon (was $69.96)
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
