10 trash cans that’d make Oscar the Grouch jealous

If you live your life generating zero rubbish and recyclables, we salute you! For the 99.99% of the population that is the rest of us, we need places to put our refuse before taking it to the curb to magically disappear. We’ve picked our favourite bins for kitchens, bathrooms, patios, bedrooms, and dens. There’s a luxury motion sensor can and a trash compactor, as well as more practical plastic buckets that’ll do pretty much the same thing for a lot cheaper. If you’ve got stuff to get rid of, this guide’s for you.

Best trash compactor

KitchenAid Built-In Trash Compactor How would you like to deal with just one bag of trash per collection cycle? This built-in compactor has a ram that smooshes your garbage down to around 20% of its original size, meaning less trips to your outdoor trash bin. Just tap the foot pedal to start the quick, whisper-quiet compacting cycle. And since it installs under the counter your trash is always hidden from view. $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best cabinet door garbage bin

Simplehuman 10L In-Cabinet Trash Can This sturdy little in-cabinet bin drapes over a cabinet door and has a removable basket for easy removal and cleaning. It’s a bit small compared to some of our other options, but if you use Simplehuman’s fitted liners you should be able to maximize volume. And while you’ll probably need to make more trips to your outdoor bin, each load spends less time in your house, making it less likely to stink up the place. $39.99 on Amazon

Best all around kitchen can

Amazon Basics 40L Trash Can This simple brushed metal (and smudge resistant) can is a great option for almost any kitchen. It’s big enough that you probably won’t need to empty it more than once or twice per collection cycle, and it comes in both wide and narrow models so you can choose one that fits your preferred space. The basket slides out easily, and the soft-close lid keeps clanging at a minimum. $67.96 on Amazon

Best motion sensor garbage can

Simplehuman Hands-Free Semi-Round Can This Simplehuman bin is equipped with a smart motion sensor that adapts to your environment, learning when to open and close the lid as you use it so that someone who’s just walking by won’t trigger it. A built-in storage space for liner bags ensures they’re always at hand when you need a new one, and the sleek semi-circular brushed metal design helps it blend in well with most modern kitchens. $200 on Amazon (was $277.47)

Best doesn’t-look-like-a-trash-can

Alsfeld Manual Lift Cabinet Trash Can No matter how sleek and modern a trash can gets, some folks just don’t want it to be recognizable as such. Fair enough. Think about this tilt-out bin instead. It looks like a small island or narrow sideboard, complete with a little countertop and drawer above its bin compartment (a dual bin model is available as well). Consider it for kitchens, laundry rooms, and larger bathrooms. $147.99 at Wayfair

Best vintage trash can

East Urban Home Vintage Metal Trash Can Your warm, lovingly appointed home would be poorly served by a cold brushed metal or utilitarian plastic can. But what about a vintage pedal bin? Made to look aged and worn in a hipster sort of way, it’s a good fit beside a desk in a lavish den or in bathrooms with claw tubs and pedestal sinks. It comes in a variety of faux rusts and rustic colours, including faded blue, green, grey, and white. $138.99 at Wayfair

Best budget can

Mainstays 11.4L Plastic Waste Can You’re not here to spend half your paycheque on a garbage can. You just need something that’ll hold the trash you generate until you get around to taking it outside. How about this $7 plastic marble-patterned refuse receptacle? Pair it with standard 12L liners, use an old shopping bag, or, if you expect it to only hold only dry items, let it go commando. You can always rinse it with a hose if necessary. $6.97 at Walmart

Best outdoor trash bin

Suncast 125L Manual Lift Trash Can Live life on your deck or patio? Then an outdoor trash can is essential. This tough resin Suncast bin with a faux-weave design is a good fit with most outdoor decor and big enough to receive a barbecue party’s worth of disposable items. It has a weighted bottom to help keep it in place during windstorms, and a latching lid to protect contents from curious critters. Get two and you’ll be able to keep trash and recyclables separate. $74.25 at Wayfair

Best compost bin

Genie Large Odourless Kitchen Compost Bin If there’s a better indoor compost container than the pedal-operated Compost Genie, we haven’t seen it. It’s big enough to store a week’s worth of food waste, and the easily replaceable carbon filter helps keep odours from escaping during that time. Removable base pieces can be hand washed in a jiff, and fresh bags are automatically pulled up from the bottom as you remove full ones. Available in white, black, or silver finish. $99.99 on Amazon

Best dual trash/recycling can