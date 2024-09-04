Menu

10 trendy back-to-school hair accessories

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted September 4, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Trendy back to school hair accessories View image in full screen
Achieve effortless back-to-school style with these on-trend hair accessories.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re like most parents, back-to-school shopping is in full gear as the big day approaches. Just like adults, kids love being on trend. But no back-to-school look is complete without including chic hair accessories.

We’ve rounded up some of the newest, most popular and autumnal-themed accessories to get your kid or tween excited about getting ready on those early morning wakeups.

 

Medium Hair Claw Clips
Claw clips are a must-have for a polished look and to keep stray hairs off the face in class. These ones get high marks for their strength, and the colours go with everything.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mini Claw Clips
For your littler ones, these flower clips can add a colourful twist to a regular ponytail or braid.
$6.4 on Amazon

 

Idole headband
Idole Hairband
For kiddos rocking the Italian or laser cut bob for autumn, add a chic hairband. This sweet leather version comes in both beige and black.
$12 at Aldo

 

Wavy Metal Hairband
Wavy metal headbands are light, stylish, and work to keep longer hair away from the face, for everything from basketball practice to the nightly skin routine.
$10.87 on Amazon (was $11.91)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cotton Muslin Bow
Bows continue to dominate as hair décor for fall 2024. These large versions work well for a half-up, half-down look for a sweet first day photo op!
$9.99 at H&M

 

Cellot Hair Bows
Smaller bows work better for fine hair or for pigtails. Bonus: This pack comes in a set of colours that should match every outfit.
$16.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Pumpkin and Fox Hair Clips
These cute fall-themed clips will be a hit for school days and weekend birthday parties once the leaves start turning.
$17.47 at The Children’s Place
Story continues below advertisement

 

BeeVines Satin Silk Scrunchies
The scrunchie is ubiquitous because it’s so useful and easy. This 60-piece set of silk scrunchies features an awesome array of colours and comes with a transparent storage bag.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $22.94)

 

Light-up Scrunchies
For special occasions like weddings or birthday parties, try a fun light-up version.
$20.98 on Amazon
