Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

How to make a clean sweep (and mop and dust) of your home

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted July 16, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Looking for faster, better and easier ways to clean your space? Here are 13 products to help get you there. View image in full screen
Looking for faster, better and easier ways to clean your space? Here are 13 products to help get you there.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cleaning your space can often feel like a daunting task, especially when juggling a busy schedule. If you’re a reluctant cleaner who dreads the thought of tackling household chores, we’ve got good news for you. These 13 innovative products are designed to streamline your Saturday morning cleaning routine. From powerful vacuums to efficient organizers, these tools will help transform your cleaning experience, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your freshly cleaned home.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Pet owners take note: this smart robot not only can take to your floors nightly but thanks to its iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation, there’s no need to scoop things up (such as cords or socks) before letting it loose on your floors. You’ll also likely become a fan of the Imprint Smart Mapping feature which allows your Roomba to store multiple maps for different levels of your home. (And even includes Keep Out zones.)
$1049.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Gap Cleaning Brush
Whether it’s for scrubbing the line of grit behind your kitchen sink or to clean out the tracks for your window screens or to get under your stove’s burners, crevice brushes are the cleaning tool you may not have known you needed. This set of brushes, which come in a six-pack, are easy to clean and come with ergonomic handles for easier scrubbing.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner
This multi-surface cleaner is a workhorse product for your kitchen and bathroom especially–and comes with the muscle to even tackle the grease on your stove’s range hood. Along with the clean smell of this product, reviewers also love the bottle’s power nozzle spray technology.
$6.79 on Amazon

 

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
This double-duty device not only tackles wet or dry messes on your hard floors at home (no more mopping with dirty mop water!)–it also packs a sizable tank. You’ll also love the hands-free self-cleaning feature to kick start after you clean which flushes the inner tubing and brush roller away. Reviewers consistently report that first-time users are shocked at the look of their dirty water when it’s emptied–a sign perhaps of how dirty your floors actually are.
$649.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber
Scrubbing away in a tub or shower can be taxing on the back. This electric spin scrubber saves your arms when scouring away soap scum around your drain or grimy corners of your bathroom floor. With four adjustable angles, reviewers also like the up to 90 minutes of run time the scrubber offers.
$64.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda
A box of baking soda on hand can be your best friend if you prefer to use natural cleaning methods in your home. It’s gritty enough to use as an abrasive to clean a tub or sink, you could sprinkle it at the bottom of your trash can to help eliminate stinky smells and more.
$5.99 on Amazon

 

Retractable Microfiber Gap Dust Cleaner
Any tall friend will tell you how dirty the tops of your cabinets are. However, get around that with this duster/pole kit which allows you to clean floor to ceiling–perfect for those dusty ceiling fan blades. The sturdy pole can extend up to 100 inches and the dusters also contain split fiber technology which means that they electrostatically charge to attract dust fibers.
$18.95 on Amazon (was $21.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Microfiber cloths are a must to have on hand for cleaning and can be used for everything from wiping out your sink to dusting a living room coffee table. These colourful cloths, which come in a 12-pack and are lint-free, are soft and absorbent and reviewers like the staying power of the colours once washed. Tip: some reviewers even use the colors to organize by task–green for sinks, pink for toilets, etc.
$18.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
Effortlessly remove limescale and mineral buildup with this top-rated dishwasher cleaner, recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana. Use it with dishes or on its own—these tablets effectively clean the tub, racks, pump, valve, drain, and hoses of your machine.
$18.04 on Amazon (was $20.99)

 

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
These handy little white melamine sponges pack a big cleaning punch–including the ability to clean off those random scuff marks on your walls. These sponges, which just take a rinse of water to get going, are also durable and don’t crumble in your hands once you apply a little bit of scrubbing pressure.
$7.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels
They double as napkins. Or as cloths to soak up spills. Or as towels to wipe down your windows. That’s the thing about these absorbent paper towels, which let you rip off according to the size of the job–there’s no shortage of uses for them. Also these eight double plus rolls actually equal 20 regular rolls.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $27.6)

 

Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Bowl Cleaner
These flushable cleaning pads mean you can skip that awkward task of trying to aim toilet cleaner below the rim of your toilet. Instead, wet these pads via the brush to activate the cleaning action and start scrubbing…then, flush the whole thing away. This 28-count refill pack will keep your toilet sparkling for weeks
$10.48 on Amazon (was $11.49)

 

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
This washable damp duster saves you from having to use furniture polish and a rag to dust the surfaces in your home. Instead, wet it, wipe your surface, and rinse–this method also helps stop dust particles from flying about.
$11.97 on Amazon (was $13.99)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices