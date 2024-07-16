The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cleaning your space can often feel like a daunting task, especially when juggling a busy schedule. If you’re a reluctant cleaner who dreads the thought of tackling household chores, we’ve got good news for you. These 13 innovative products are designed to streamline your Saturday morning cleaning routine. From powerful vacuums to efficient organizers, these tools will help transform your cleaning experience, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your freshly cleaned home.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Pet owners take note: this smart robot not only can take to your floors nightly but thanks to its iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation, there’s no need to scoop things up (such as cords or socks) before letting it loose on your floors. You’ll also likely become a fan of the Imprint Smart Mapping feature which allows your Roomba to store multiple maps for different levels of your home. (And even includes Keep Out zones.) $1049.99 on Amazon

Gap Cleaning Brush Whether it’s for scrubbing the line of grit behind your kitchen sink or to clean out the tracks for your window screens or to get under your stove’s burners, crevice brushes are the cleaning tool you may not have known you needed. This set of brushes, which come in a six-pack, are easy to clean and come with ergonomic handles for easier scrubbing. $10.99 on Amazon

Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner This multi-surface cleaner is a workhorse product for your kitchen and bathroom especially–and comes with the muscle to even tackle the grease on your stove’s range hood. Along with the clean smell of this product, reviewers also love the bottle’s power nozzle spray technology. $6.79 on Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop This double-duty device not only tackles wet or dry messes on your hard floors at home (no more mopping with dirty mop water!)–it also packs a sizable tank. You’ll also love the hands-free self-cleaning feature to kick start after you clean which flushes the inner tubing and brush roller away. Reviewers consistently report that first-time users are shocked at the look of their dirty water when it’s emptied–a sign perhaps of how dirty your floors actually are. $649.99 on Amazon

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber Scrubbing away in a tub or shower can be taxing on the back. This electric spin scrubber saves your arms when scouring away soap scum around your drain or grimy corners of your bathroom floor. With four adjustable angles, reviewers also like the up to 90 minutes of run time the scrubber offers. $64.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda A box of baking soda on hand can be your best friend if you prefer to use natural cleaning methods in your home. It’s gritty enough to use as an abrasive to clean a tub or sink, you could sprinkle it at the bottom of your trash can to help eliminate stinky smells and more. $5.99 on Amazon

Retractable Microfiber Gap Dust Cleaner Any tall friend will tell you how dirty the tops of your cabinets are. However, get around that with this duster/pole kit which allows you to clean floor to ceiling–perfect for those dusty ceiling fan blades. The sturdy pole can extend up to 100 inches and the dusters also contain split fiber technology which means that they electrostatically charge to attract dust fibers. $18.95 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Microfiber cloths are a must to have on hand for cleaning and can be used for everything from wiping out your sink to dusting a living room coffee table. These colourful cloths, which come in a 12-pack and are lint-free, are soft and absorbent and reviewers like the staying power of the colours once washed. Tip: some reviewers even use the colors to organize by task–green for sinks, pink for toilets, etc. $18.99 on Amazon

Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Effortlessly remove limescale and mineral buildup with this top-rated dishwasher cleaner, recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana. Use it with dishes or on its own—these tablets effectively clean the tub, racks, pump, valve, drain, and hoses of your machine. $18.04 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser These handy little white melamine sponges pack a big cleaning punch–including the ability to clean off those random scuff marks on your walls. These sponges, which just take a rinse of water to get going, are also durable and don’t crumble in your hands once you apply a little bit of scrubbing pressure. $7.99 on Amazon

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels They double as napkins. Or as cloths to soak up spills. Or as towels to wipe down your windows. That’s the thing about these absorbent paper towels, which let you rip off according to the size of the job–there’s no shortage of uses for them. Also these eight double plus rolls actually equal 20 regular rolls. $20.99 on Amazon (was $27.6)

Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Bowl Cleaner These flushable cleaning pads mean you can skip that awkward task of trying to aim toilet cleaner below the rim of your toilet. Instead, wet these pads via the brush to activate the cleaning action and start scrubbing…then, flush the whole thing away. This 28-count refill pack will keep your toilet sparkling for weeks $10.48 on Amazon (was $11.49)

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster This washable damp duster saves you from having to use furniture polish and a rag to dust the surfaces in your home. Instead, wet it, wipe your surface, and rinse–this method also helps stop dust particles from flying about. $11.97 on Amazon (was $13.99)