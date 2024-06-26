Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 26, 2024 7:47 pm
1 min read
Best deals of the week - Sephora View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Ulike, Sephora and more coveted brand items.

 

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 IPL
Experience salon-quality, permanent hair removal from the comfort of your home with Ulike’s advanced IPL laser device. Tailor your treatment with four modes—fast, normal, high, and SHR—designed to suit different body areas and skin sensitivities. Noticeable results begin in just two weeks.
$389 on Amazon (was $549)

 

Women's Cover Ups
Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, this chic swim cover-up is begging for a pool day. Featuring a side split design and a loose, boyfriend fit, it blends classic style with a modern twist to keep you effortlessly cool.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Contigo Streeterville Tumbler,
Enjoy spill-free convenience with Contigo’s leak-proof tumbler. The secure lid ensures no leaks when closed and straw-free. Sip your way with the versatile lid, perfect for drinking directly or with a straw, whether you’re at home or on the go.
$35.24 on Amazon (was $46.99)
More Recommendations

 

Sephora Cream Liquid Lipstain
Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Experience this top-selling, ultra-pigmented lip colour infused with nourishing avocado oil for a smooth, effortless application. This rich formula transforms into a silky, lightweight stain that stays put—no bleeding, cracking or drying out. Enjoy comfortable, non-sticky wear all day.
$10 at Sephora (was $20)

 

Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer
The Wavytalk hair dryer features a powerful ADC motor and cutting-edge internal aerodynamics for consistent, robust airflow. Its steady heat speeds up the evaporation process, reducing blow-dry time significantly. Enjoy faster drying, saving time and minimizing hair damage for healthier locks.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $62.99)
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

