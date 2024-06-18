Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Fenty, Soundcore and more coveted brand items.

Portable Cosmetic Bag This versatile cosmetic bag is crafted from high-quality PU leather for durability and easy cleaning. With a spacious, multi-compartment design, it securely organizes your makeup and tools. Ideal for travel or daily use, it keeps everything perfectly tidy. $9.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Women's Lightweight Slip On Running Shoes Discover ultimate comfort with these stylish slip-on shoes. The stretchy, foot-hugging knit ensures breathability, whether you’re wearing socks or not, and the super-soft midsole offers superior cushioning for relaxed steps. $53.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Experience unparalleled audio with these noise cancelling headphones by Soundcore. Four advanced mics reduce up to 90 per cent of ambient noise, making them perfect for travel or busy environments. With a remarkable 40-hour battery, immerse yourself in music worry-free. $49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Utopia Towels 4 Pack Premium Bath Towels Set Upgrade your towel game with this set of four premium bath towels. Woven from 100 per cent ring-spun cotton, they are both durable and breathable. Available in elegant colors, these versatile towels are perfect for the bathroom or the beach. $39.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush This light-as-air cream blush in our fave shade imparts a natural, youthful flush. The non-greasy formula effortlessly melts onto skin, offering a smooth, sweat- and water-resistant finish. Vegan and cruelty-free, it’s perfect for all skin tones. $27 on Sephora (was $35.50)