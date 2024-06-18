Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 18, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Top deals of the week - Fenty View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Fenty, Soundcore and more coveted brand items.

 

Portable Cosmetic Bag
This versatile cosmetic bag is crafted from high-quality PU leather for durability and easy cleaning. With a spacious, multi-compartment design, it securely organizes your makeup and tools. Ideal for travel or daily use, it keeps everything perfectly tidy.
$9.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)

 

Women's Lightweight Slip On Running Shoes
Discover ultimate comfort with these stylish slip-on shoes. The stretchy, foot-hugging knit ensures breathability, whether you’re wearing socks or not, and the super-soft midsole offers superior cushioning for relaxed steps.
$53.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Experience unparalleled audio with these noise cancelling headphones by Soundcore. Four advanced mics reduce up to 90 per cent of ambient noise, making them perfect for travel or busy environments. With a remarkable 40-hour battery, immerse yourself in music worry-free.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
More Recommendations

 

Utopia Towels 4 Pack Premium Bath Towels Set
Upgrade your towel game with this set of four premium bath towels. Woven from 100 per cent ring-spun cotton, they are both durable and breathable. Available in elegant colors, these versatile towels are perfect for the bathroom or the beach.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

 

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
This light-as-air cream blush in our fave shade imparts a natural, youthful flush. The non-greasy formula effortlessly melts onto skin, offering a smooth, sweat- and water-resistant finish. Vegan and cruelty-free, it’s perfect for all skin tones.
$27 on Sephora (was $35.50)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

