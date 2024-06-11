Menu

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 11, 2024 10:38 pm
1 min read
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Soundcore, Shaperx and more coveted brand items.

 

Dry Brush
Lymphatic drainage, radiant skin, cellulite reduction—the benefits of dry brushing are plenty. Made from soft, nylon bristles, this dry brush gently exfoliates for an all-over energized feel.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Quilted Puffer Tote
Lightweight yet spacious, this versatile puffer tote can be styled as a handbag, shoulder or crossbody bag, ideal for everyday use.
$42 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Soundcore by Anker Wireless Earbuds
These Soundcore wireless earbuds deliver crisp audio. Enjoy uninterrupted listening with 30 hours of battery life and stay comfortable with their lightweight design.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Shaperx Bodysuit for Women
For all-in-one ease, this tummy control bodysuit by SHAPERX can be worn on its own or under an outfit as shapewear. It holds snug to your core and provides lifting action to the chest.
$51.29 on Amazon (was $56.99)

 

Just for the Summer Novel
Justin’s curse makes every woman he dates find true love after they break up. Emma has the same issue. Their plan: date and break up to cancel their curses. But a summer fling at Lake Minnetonka might lead to unexpected real love.
$17.53 on Amazon (was $23.99)
