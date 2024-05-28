Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Ulike, Vichy and more coveted brand items.
This IPL laser device boasts safe, permanent hair removal from home. Equipped with a ‘soft mode’ for your face and bikini area, a ‘body mode’ for legs and arms and a ‘power mode’ for chest and armpits. You’ll start to see results in about three weeks.
We’re testing this machine out ourselves! Check out our results (so far).
This ultra-lightweight Vichy mineral face sunscreen with SPF 60 provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a sheer tint for a healthy glow.
This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous this summer.
Avoid summer scorchers with this handy pocket fan. It also features a flashlight and a backup power bank, making it your versatile summer essential for staying cool and prepared.
The sunrise simulation alarm clock gently awakens you with adjustable light brightness over 10-60 minutes before the gentle ringtone. Ideal for heavy sleepers and kids, it’s a game-changer for peaceful mornings.
