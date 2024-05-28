Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 28, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals - Vichy View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Ulike, Vichy and more coveted brand items.

 

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 3
This IPL laser device boasts safe, permanent hair removal from home. Equipped with a ‘soft mode’ for your face and bikini area, a ‘body mode’ for legs and arms and a ‘power mode’ for chest and armpits. You’ll start to see results in about three weeks.
$359 on Amazon (was $459)

 

We’re testing this machine out ourselves! Check out our results (so far).

Story continues below advertisement

 

Vichy Capital Soleil Tinted SPF 60
This ultra-lightweight Vichy mineral face sunscreen with SPF 60 provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a sheer tint for a healthy glow.
$28.46 on Amazon (was $35.95)

 

V Neck Puff Sleeve Dress
This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous this summer.
$33.29 on Amazon (was $36.99)
More Recommendations

 

Handheld Mini Fan
Avoid summer scorchers with this handy pocket fan. It also features a flashlight and a backup power bank, making it your versatile summer essential for staying cool and prepared.
$18.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock
The sunrise simulation alarm clock gently awakens you with adjustable light brightness over 10-60 minutes before the gentle ringtone. Ideal for heavy sleepers and kids, it’s a game-changer for peaceful mornings.
$44.79 on Amazon (was $69.99)
