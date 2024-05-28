Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Ulike, Vichy and more coveted brand items.

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 3 This IPL laser device boasts safe, permanent hair removal from home. Equipped with a ‘soft mode’ for your face and bikini area, a ‘body mode’ for legs and arms and a ‘power mode’ for chest and armpits. You’ll start to see results in about three weeks. $359 on Amazon (was $459)

We’re testing this machine out ourselves! Check out our results (so far).

Vichy Capital Soleil Tinted SPF 60 This ultra-lightweight Vichy mineral face sunscreen with SPF 60 provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a sheer tint for a healthy glow. $28.46 on Amazon (was $35.95)

V Neck Puff Sleeve Dress This babydoll frock is full of feminine charm. Get ready to feel fabulous this summer. $33.29 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Handheld Mini Fan Avoid summer scorchers with this handy pocket fan. It also features a flashlight and a backup power bank, making it your versatile summer essential for staying cool and prepared. $18.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

