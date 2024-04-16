Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 16, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week - Shapermint View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Shapermint, Lefant and more coveted brand items.

 

 

Baimei Gua Sha Facial Tool
Experience a smooth, cool touch with this gua sha facial tool. Crafted for comfort, its heart-shape design effortlessly contours your face and body.
$12.99 on Amazon (was $18.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jaciu 100% Silk Pillowcase
Soft, smooth and breathable, this silk pillowcase ensures a restful sleep. Friendly to skin and hair, it keeps you moisturized, cool and wrinkle-free. Hypoallergenic and gentle, it’s perfect for sensitive skin.
$32.29 on Amazon (was $40.99)

 

Lefant Robot Vacuum
This popular Lefant model has 2200Pa suction. You have several different program options to make the most out of your space. Levant’s Freemove technology has built-in infrared sensors that can detect obstacles and adjust suction levels when moving onto carpet.
$149.99 on Amazon (was $309.99)
More Recommendations

 

Shapermint High Waisted Shapewear Shorts
An Amazon best-seller, these shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $37)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Weekender Overnight Bag
Stay charged on the move with this decidedly chic weekender bag’s USB interface. It boasts multiple pockets including a zippered wet bag and compartments for towels, cosmetics and more. Keep wet items separate with its waterproof pocket. Ideal for gym, travel and beyond.
$36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
