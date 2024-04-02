Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 2, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
Amazon Deals - adidas View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Adidas, Marshall, MAC and more coveted brand items.

 

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker Black
Iconic Marshall design meets contemporary tech. Get big, bold sound with this vintage-inspired Bluetooth speaker. It boasts up to 30 feet of sound in one small package. Fine-tune the audio with app or analog controls for the perfect listening experience.
$299.98 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
Intex Sit N Float Inflatable Lounge
Get set for warm weather with this inflatable pool floatie. Its chic design and functional top handles make for a stylish and practical summer dip.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $16.19)

 

Connect In Colour MAC Eye Shadow Palette
Six sultry shades in one palette–don’t mind if we do! Transition seamlessly from subtle to dramatic with these highly pigmented hues. For amplified intensity, apply them wet for lasting wear up to eight hours.
$42 on Amazon (was $53.63)
More Recommendations

 

Speck SmartShell MacBook Air 15 Inch Case
Secure clips, scratch-resistant hard-shell and rubberized feet keep your MacBook safe and grounded. It’s ultra-thin, lightweight and easy to install.
$57.3 on Amazon (was $69.09)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Adidas Men's OWNTHEGAME 2.0 Sneakers
Dominate the court in Adidas basketball shoes. The mesh upper is optimal for breathability and lightmotion cushioning absorbs impact. These stylish kicks are also made with recycled materials, supporting Adidas’ commitment to end plastic waste.
$91.14 on Amazon
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices