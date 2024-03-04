Top 5 spring cleaning mistakes (and how to avoid them)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring is a great time to clean and declutter, yet it can feel extremely overwhelming with so many tasks to accomplish. In an effort to clean quickly, tasks can easily become rushed and skipped, which only creates more work in the long run. Avoid these 5 mistakes for efficient and effective spring cleaning.
1. Not decluttering first
It’s essential to remove items you don’t need or use before you begin deep cleaning. Cleaning becomes more time-consuming when you’re dealing with more items than necessary. Use the ‘system of 3s’ to clear the clutter by placing items in one of three piles: ‘keep,’ ‘let go,’ or ‘dispose.’ Make sure you have garbage bags and labels ready to go when you begin decluttering for any items that need to be discarded – this helps the process flow with ease.
2. Tackling too much at once
Cleaning the entire home in one day is exhausting, overwhelming, and nearly impossible if done correctly. Set a schedule and break up the tasks into bite-sized pieces. Consider starting with one drawer or one cupboard at a time if you are feeling very overwhelmed.
3. Using the wrong cleaning products
Ensure you are reading labels of cleaning products to ensure they are not damaging your surfaces, fabrics, or your health. Non-toxic cleaners safe around children and pets can be a suitable option for the whole family.
4. No Storage solutions
Effective organization often requires the right storage solutions. Investing in storage bins, baskets, shelves, and organizers can help you maximize space and keep your belongings neatly organized. Don’t overlook the importance of using the right storage solutions for your needs. It’s always helpful to start with neutral organizing products that can be used in a variety of spaces.
5. Ignoring functionality
Consider the functionality of your space. Think about how you use each area of your home and organize accordingly. Keep frequently used items easily accessible, and store less frequently used items in less accessible areas.
—
Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.
