Great winter sales with up to 40% off outerwear

Whether your child has outgrown their snowsuit or you’re planning ahead for next winter, now is the perfect time to snag some great deals on winter outerwear.

Kids

Kids' Adventure™ Ride Insulated Ski Bib Warm, waterproof, and durable—these snow pants are a winner. With various colors and sizes available, they also feature extendable cuffs to grow with your child. $65.99 at Columbia (was $109.99)

Kids' Toddler Buga II™ Snowsuit This classic one-piece comes in sizes for infants, toddlers, and youth. It’s perfect for the ski hills, building forts in the backyard, or bundling up for daycare or school. $113.99 at Columbia (was $189.99)

Kids' Bugaboot™ Celsius Boot These waterproof and insulated winter boots feature an easy bungee closure and will keep toes toasty warm! $66 at Columbia (was $110)

Kamik Rocket Cold Weather Boot These affordable winter boots are made in Canada and come with a -40c weather rating, so you know they’ll keep kids warm when the temperature drops. They feature an adjustable strap for customized ankle flexibility, and the drawstring top keeps snow out. Choose from several colours and sizes, from toddlers to big kids. $58.15 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Kids Winter Gloves For all those times you can’t find gloves for your kids before school, these are a handy option to have on hand, and at a great price point. $16.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

BAVST Winter Kids Waterproof Mittens If you’ve got a toddler on your hands, you might want to skip the gloves and cover their paws with warm mittens instead. These insulated, waterproof mittens come in a variety of fun patterns and feature adjustable straps for a snug fit. $19.95 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Womens

Heavenly™ Hooded Jacket This light, yet warm jacket is great for layering or on its own. It features thermal-reflective technology to retain body heat, light rain-resistant fabric, and a plush fleece-lined hood. Plus, it’s 40% off. $ 107.99 at Columbia (was $179.99)

Vista Puffer Fashion meets function with this chic vegan leather puffer jacket from Aritzia. It boasts a boxy silhouette that exudes contemporary flair and is designed to withstand temperatures as low as -10 degrees celsius. Now deeply discounted, add this jacket to cart before it’s gone. $99.99 at Aritzia (was $250)

Columbia Womens Heavenly Long HDD Jacket This Amazon bestseller is lightweight, water-resistant, and includes a hood and a drop tail. It also features comfort cuffs with thumb holes and an interior security pocket. One user raves, “Lightweight and sewn curvy for a nice fit, NOT boxy. Great jacket! Bonus got a hood for cold windy days!” $156.65 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Ice Maiden™ II Boot This waterproof-breathable lace-up winter boot has cozy insulation, a cushioned insole for long-lasting comfort, and it’s stylish. It also comes in grey and black. $90 at Columbia (was $150)

Mens

Down Hooded Jacket This lightweight jacket has a water-resistant shell and 650-fill power down insulation. The hooded jacket can be worn alone or as a lightweight layer. Hurry before sizes run out! $131.99 at Columbia (was $219.99)

Insulated Ski Jacket Looking for something a bit warmer? This insulated ski jacket is waterproof and breathable and has heat-reflective technology. It also comes with an adjustable snap back powder skirt, comfort cuffs, and drawcord hem to help seal in the warmth and keep out snow and cold air. It also has lots of pockets! $149.99 at Columbia (was $249.99)

Newton Ridge™ Waterproof Omni-Heat™ II Boot This boot is great for hiking or long winter walks. It has thermal-reflective lining, lightweight insulation, and a touch of fleece trim to keep warmth in and cold out. It also has waterproof-breathable tech which adds extra protection. $102.00 at Columbia Sportswear (was $170)

Roccia Vet Grain Leather Hiking Boots Bring the mountain boot to the city with this sleek, leather design. Each unique pair is handcrafted in Italy and is an investment that will payoff for years to come. At 30% off, it’s a great find. $436.99 at Harry Rosen (was $625)

Accessories

Lost Lager™ II Beanie A beanie is always in style. Upgrade the one you have or freshen your look up with a new colour. $19.19 at Columbia Sportswear (was $31.99)

Caseeto Winter Gloves Stay comfortable on your commute with these thermal-lined, touch-screen gloves. This near-perfect rated glove is %95 wool. That’s a reminder that this is a hand-wash-only item. Keeping your hands protected while using a touch screen makes it worth the buy. $18.26 on Amazon (was $26.88)

Koncl USB rechargeable heated women’s vest Whether it’s boots, gloves or a heated base vest, our advice is to never leave home without at least one item that plugs in and heats up. $79.98 on Amazon (was $129)