Meet the viral cat-eye nail trend—and try it yourself

Love a feline flick when it comes to eyeliner? Meet the nail-polish version: cat-eye nails. An evolution of the velvet nail trend, this manicure uses magnetic polish to create a metallic line through the centre of the nail that mimics a cat’s light-catching gaze.
This nail-art trend has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram—and you can get the look, too. You’ll need magnetic nail polish (regular or gel formulas work) and a strong rectangular magnet. For best results, hold the magnet diagonally under your finger as you paint so it can pull the pigments into that stripe as you go—and keep it there for about 30 seconds as the polish dries. To really sharpen the effect, finish by hovering the magnet in the same diagonal direction over top of your finished layer for 30 seconds at the end. It’s a slow process and may require some trial and error, but the eye-grabbing result is worth it.
Scroll on for inspo, toolkit must-haves, and more helpful how-to tips.
Mixed Metals
Create a moody, mystical mani with contrasting metallic pigments that pop off a dark base. We love how this one combines both gold and silver flecks for extra allure. And good news for the short-nail crew: though an elongated, pointed nail shape plays up the witchy vibes, this cat-eye nail design looks equally great on tightly trimmed nails.
Get the look:
Work of Heart
Wear your heart on your fingertips with this sweet take on the trend by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who paints the tips of your favourite celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Hudgens and more. (She’s the trend-maker behind Hailey’s viral glazed donut nails.) And though there are tricky hacks online to get a look like this, there’s an easier way: just use a heart-shaped magnet (Ganzorigt got hers on Amazon).
Get the look:
Feline French
Breathe new life into the classic French manicure with cat-eye tips. We love the contrast seen here with a pink metallic polish against a bare-looking base, but you can also play with fun colour combos (picture: a lilac base with a cosmic purple cat-eye tip) or switching up the tip colour on every nail. There are endless ways to have fun with this design, all while leaning on the timeless style of the French mani.
Get the look:
Skittle Stripes
If you love the Skittle nail-art trend (where you paint each nail a different colour), try the cat-eye version. To keep it looking cohesive, pick magnetic nail polish colours that complement each other, make sure each metallic line follows the same diagonal direction, and tie it all together with a unifying base coat (we love black paired with the deep tones featured here, but you can also try white under bright nail polish for a vibrant look).
Get the look:
