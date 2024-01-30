Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 30, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Amazon deals View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Fykee, MHU, MATKAS and more coveted brand items.

 

MHU Professional Titanium Hair Straightener
Looking for a new straightener? This MHU device may be the upgrade you need. The floating plates adjust to tension and eliminate snagging and negative ions close the cuticle for shiny, smooth hair.
$70.81 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Now at an unbeatable price, this top-of-the-line Fykee cordless vacuum is the ultimate household helper. It comes equipped with a 180-degree rotation brush head, a front LED design and two attachment heads for hard-to-reach corners and surfaces.
$209.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

 

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
This pillow strikes the perfect balance between softness and support. Suitable for side and back sleepers, it’s filled with plush hollow fiber for a cloud-like sleeping experience that maintains its shape.
$38.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)
MATKAS Korean Gold Under-Eye Patches
No self-care routine is truly complete without luxurious eye patches (that actually work!). These gold eye masks are packed with the smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and collagen, plus the anti-aging properties of 0.05% pure retinol. Dark eye circles don’t stand a chance.
$19.99 on Amazon
Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides Powder
Say hello to a radiant, youthful complexion. This collagen powder is packed with amino acids and protein to support healthy skin and nails from the inside out. The vanilla flavour makes for a yummy smoothie base, or protein creamer for your coffee.
$24.99 on Amazon
