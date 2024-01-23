6 best eye patches for tired, puffy eyes

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Eye patches are magical–especially for a gal like me with a propensity for late nights. Countless evenings spent typing on a screen leave my tired eyes dark and puffy come sunrise. (And no, these bags are not designer.) Naturally, I’ve been on the hunt for the best eye patches on the market, testing out popular picks and bestsellers.

From cult favourites to A-list preferred patches, read on for six products that will leave even the most fatigued under eyes looking and feeling (say it with me: Abracadabra!) good as new.

Best energizing

Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks My tired eyes don’t stand a chance against these luxe gold eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will leave you wondering, “What sorcery is this?” $20.76 on Amazon (was $57.55)

Best brightening

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Beyond their beautiful golden sheen, these Peter Thomas Roth hydra-gel eye patches *actually* work to brighten (read: banish) bags. I used them after an all-nighter and felt instantly refreshed by the cooling sensation these provide upon application. Bonus: they don’t slide down your face. $75 on Amazon

Best depuffing

Pixi DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches Blanket under eyes in comforting moisture with these Pixi depuffing eye patches. They may feel liquid-y at first, but once the product sinks into the skin these patches feel so calming and cooling you won’t want to take them off. Infused with the smoothing powers of caffeine and soothing cucumber, you can kiss darkness goodbye. $49.99 on Amazon

Best A-list patches

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks After just one use of these award-winning Wander Beauty eye patches, I could tell why these babies are preferred by celebrity makeup artists. They mold perfectly to the under eyes and sit firmly, applying lymphatic draining pressure while soaking under eyes in the goodness of hyaluronic acid. $55.39 on Amazon

Best value

Saimyo Pink Rose Eye Mask My instant reaction to these rosy, pink patches: Heart eyes. Decidedly chic, they give your morning routine a touch of glamour while brightening dark circles at an affordable price. With 30 pairs to a pack, these eye patches are the best bang for your buck. $16.99 on Amazon

Best anti-aging

Velamo Advanced Retinol Collagen Under Eye Patches A triple threat, these Velamo eye masks hydrate, firm and brighten at once. Packed with the anti-aging properties of advanced retinol collagen, they smooth out fine lines and crow’s feet. $23.99 on Amazon

