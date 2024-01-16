5 door blankets that will keep the cold air out

Send this page to someone via email

It’s cold outside. Like, really cold. Combat the chill with door blankets – your solution to keeping the cold at bay. These insulated fabrics snugly fit doors and windows, creating a barrier against drafts. Check out our roundup of bestsellers, but act fast – they’re flying off the shelves!

Yotache Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain This top-notch magnetic thermal insulated door curtain offers easy installation and removal. Crafted with weatherproof oxford fabric, it effectively blocks wind, rain, and keeps drafts at bay. Ensure precise measurements of your door before choosing the size. $74.99 on Amazon

Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain This insulated door curtain, crafted from thickened oxford fabric, effectively keeps cold air out (and cool air in during the summer!). Powerful magnets ensure a snug closure, also reducing external noise—a bonus for those on busy streets. $69.99 on Amazon

RYB HOME Thermal Insualted Door Curtains Trim energy costs with a door blanket. This model boasts a soft cotton lining, adept at blocking outdoor drafts. Its waterproof fabric permits exterior use, and it offers versatile hanging options. $189.23 on Amazon

Home Thermal Insulated Cotton Cover Durable, waterproof, and moisture-resistant, this high-quality Oxford cloth door curtain is perfect for front doors, patios, balconies, and garages. Easy, one-person installation with velcro adhesive. $48 on Amazon

Newwiee 2 Pack Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain Ideal for homes with active kids, this waterproof and dirt-resistant door curtain features a transparent anti-collision window. The magnetic design ensures a snug fit for doors measuring about 32 x 80 inches. $140.93 on Amazon

