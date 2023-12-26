Get active in 2024: Boxing Day workout gear on sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we look ahead to the new year, it’s a great time to set goals and get active.

If you’re looking to jumpstart your fitness routine, Boxing Day sales offer a fantastic opportunity to try out some new fitness gear.

RENPHO Smart Cordless Jump Rope Jumping rope can boost your heart rate and torch between 200-300 calories in 20 minutes. Only wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to think about things like ceiling clearance or the klutzy gene that might have you tripping on your rope? Enter the RENPHO Smart Jump Rope, a weighted jump rope that has a cordless option for skipping in the middle of your condo living room. And – bonus! – it also connects to an app that can record metrics such as number of turns, amount of time jumped and more. $29.59 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Original Peloton Bike There’s a reason Peloton has become a household name. This high tech exercise bike completely changes the way you exercise at home. Take part in live or pre-recorded classes on the beautiful 22-inch touchscreen. The best part is you can listen to instructors and music through the 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system, or exercise in near silence by using the headphone jack or Bluetooth headphones. Perfect for those early morning workouts when the rest of the family is sleeping. $1370 on amazon (was $1845)

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes If they’re the lucky owner of a Peloton bike, these Altos cycling shoes offer the ideal workout experience. Not only are they breathable and lightweight, but they are also made with delta-compatible bike cleats that allow you to quickly clip in and out of your Peloton. $137 on amazon (was $185)

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Whether they’re working out at the gym or at home, toning and sculpting will be easier with these weight adjustable dumbbells. Simply use the weight selection dial to choose a desired weight and change it whenever you need a new challenge. $469.99 on amazon (was $539.94)

ihuan Ventilated Weight Lifting If you’ve been weightlifting or are considering getting into heavier weights, a good set of workout gloves can help as you establish grip strength. Workout gloves can stabilize your wrists while reducing the amount of blisters on your hands, plus they come in handy when you start to sweat and don’t want to drop those dumbbells. $15.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper An Amazon best-seller, this Sunny Health & Fitness mini stepper is the perfect addition to any at-home gym. It’s meant for low-impact cardio and muscle toning, thanks to its upper body resistance bands and unique V-shape design that encourages your body to move in a twisting motion. $102.53 on Amazon (was $118.99)

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller We all know it’s important to stretch pre- and post-workout. But sometimes that lactic acid just builds up and delayed onset muscle soreness kicks in. To help with faster recovery, consider adding a foam roller to your gear. There are many guided rolling videos and exercises online, plus they help to potentially increase range and motion while preventing injury. $24.34 on Amazon (was $30.95)