12 simple ways to enjoy the holidays at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Turn your home into a warm and joyful haven this holiday season.

Engage in reading, play games, or embark on gaming escapades to savor the season.

Wishing you a tranquil and festive holiday!

Cozy literary escapes

Kindle Paperwhite Snuggle up in your favorite corner with a warm blanket, a steaming cup of your preferred beverage, and the latest e-reader. This 16 GB Kindle has up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. $159.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Board games and puzzles for family bonding

Monopoly Create moments of joy and friendly competition with a classic board game like Monopoly. Who will be the real estate tycoon in your family? $20.97 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Scrabble Whether you have a head-to-head face-off over a glass of wine, or you play in teams with the kids, Scrabble is a great way to have fun and put your spelling to the test! $24.97 on Amazon

Oversized Jenga It’s Jenga… but it’s GIANT. Liven up the holidays with this interactive game where the blocks stack 3-feet tall when the tower is complete. $119.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Festive streaming delights

Fire Stick TV Dive into holiday entertainment using popular streaming services and devices like the Fire Stick 4K. Enjoy a cozy binge-watch of your favorite shows and movies, turning your home into the perfect seasonal escape. $44.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Movie Night Supplies Make family movie nights better with an 18-piece kit – 12 popcorn buckets and 6 snack trays included. Watch heartwarming films at home, each with your own popcorn bag for a cozy and memorable experience. $22.95 on Amazon

Projector Turn your living room into a cozy space with a portable home projector. Whether you’re watching movies or playing games, make special moments with family and friends at home. Enjoy the fun without going anywhere. $139.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Gaming fun for all

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Embark on virtual adventures with the latest gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5. Dive into immersive worlds, discover new challenges, and let the joy of gaming bring everyone together. $579.96 on Amazon

Xbox Series X Console You can also team up and play against family members with the Xbox which is currently on sale. $499 on Amazon (was $649)

Anker Wireless Charger Simplify your holiday season with the convenience of a wireless charging pad. Keep your devices powered up effortlessly, allowing you to focus on the joyous moments with family and friends. $16.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Snuggle in style

Heated Blanket Electric Throw Get extra comfy with soft blankets and throws. Imagine yourself all wrapped up, feeling warm by the fireplace, making your winter nights super cozy. $59.99 on Amazon