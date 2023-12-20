Menu

National

The Curator

Your guide to merry and bright holiday nails

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 20, 2023 6:00 am
holiday manicure ideas View image in full screen
A holiday-ready manicure is right around the corner.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Holiday parties call for festive attire…and a matching mani, of course.

Opting to skip the salon this season? Us, too. We’ve already spent a pretty penny on gifts–it’s time to take matters into our own hands (literally!).

Read on for at-home manicure essentials that scream ‘holiday ready.’ Bring on the champagne!

 

Peppermint Reed Diffuser, MUJI
But first, set the tone for your festive manicure with this peppermint reed diffuser from MUJI. It will fill your space with holiday cheer and lift your spirits in the process.
$35.92 at MUJI
Nail and Cuticle Oil, OPI
Infused with grape seed, sesame and cupuaçu oils, this ultra-nourishing formula helps protect, replenish and strengthen dry winter cuticles. Its tube-like packaging makes it great for on-the-go maintenance.
$11.8 on Amazon

 

Cuticle Trimmer with Cuticle Pusher
The crucial prelude to a luxurious at-home manicure: Tending to your cuticles. This five-in-one manicure set is equipped with all the essentials to do just that and more.
$10.99 on Amazon (was $18.99)

 

Shape 'N' Buff Nail File & Buffer, Revlon
Get perfectly shaped tips using this do-it-all nail file from Revlon. Complete with two filing surfaces and a four-step buff and shine system, it sets the perfect canvas for painting.
$8.79 on Amazon (was $24.77)
Natural Nail Base Coat, OPI
Extend the wear of your holiday mani into the new year with this tried-and-true base coat by OPI. Just one thin coat will do the trick.
$13.3 on Amazon

 

Not Red-y for Bed Nail Polish, Essie
The colour of the season, this vibrant red lacquer is a holiday mani essential. Its subtle shimmery finish is a gift in itself.
$9.86 on Amazon

 

Stay off the lawn!! Nail Polish, OPI
This most gorgeous green hue brings *all* the holiday vibes, and its easy-to-use applicator brush guarantees quick, even coverage.
$13.96 on Amazon
Sparkly Gray Kaleidoscope Nail Polish, Wet n Wild
Talk about bringing the party to your nails. This kaleidoscope-like polish is as enchanting as winter snow.
$2.19 on Amazon
High Gloss Top Coat, Sally Hansen
For an all-over sheen that’ll turn heads this season, opt for this high gloss top coat by Sally Hansen. Your nails will shine bright all season long.
$8.99 on Amazon

 

Drip Dry Lacquer, OPI
If you’re running late for the holiday party (because, same), a few drops of this antioxidant-packed lacquer will take your nails from wet to set in a pinch.
$22.1 on Amazon (was $24.99)
Gel Fantasy Nail Polish, Kiss
Skip the paint with these festive press-ons by Kiss. The flash of sparkle on these ready-to-wear gel nails serves the perfect dose of holiday magic.
$11.97 on Amazon

 

nail chrome
Chrome Nail Powder, Allstarry
Like a flute of icy champagne, these Christmas-y chrome pots give off a radiant effect. Get ready for a total ‘frost yourself’ moment.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

Nail Crystals, Gaosaili
Dare to give your tree a run for its money? Decorate your tips with these stunning rhinestones for an added touch of glamour.
$14.99 on Amazon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

