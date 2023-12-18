Menu

The Curator

Unlock savings at Rona’s tool gifting event: 30-50% off power tools

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted December 18, 2023 4:31 pm
circular saw cutting wood View image in full screen
A range of power tools are on sale over the holidays. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you know someone who loves a DIY project or you want to drop some subtle hints at home, Rona is having a huge sale on power tools and accessories.

From saws and drills to compressors and storage – there are lots of great options to choose from.

(To give you the best access to deals, make sure Rona knows your location).

 

circular saw
DEWALT 20 V 6 1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw
This lightweight and cordless circular saw has a powerful motor that delivers 5,150 RPM. It can cut through wood up to 2 1/8 in T at an angle of 0° to 50°. Includes one 6-1/2-in circular saw and one 6-1/2-in carbide-tipped blade.
$129 at Rona (save $70)
Story continues below advertisement

 

dewalt sander
DEWALT 5-in Cordless Random Orbital Sander
Tackle surfaces with this Dewalt cordless orbital sander. The variable speed trigger provides fine-tuned speed control and the sander achieves 8,000 to 12,000 OPM. The low height also gives you more control when sanding. Battery not included.
$129 at Rona (save $50)

 

DEWALT 5 AH 20 V MAX Lithium-ion Battery Charger and Tool Bag Kit
This battery kit will keep your tools running. The battery and charger are compatible with the entire line of DEWALT 20-V MAX Tools and accessories.
$199 at Rona (save $60)

 

CRAFTSMAN 8-Tool Combo Kit
If you or someone you know is looking to build their power tool collection, this is a great deal. This Craftsman set is $200 off and comes with 8 tools – including a cordless drill, cordless impact driver, cordless reciprocating saw, circular saw, cordless oscillating tool, cordless jigsaw, cordless ROS, and detachable dust bag.
$499 at Rona (save $200)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

concrete mixer
YARDMAX Portable Concrete Mixer 4 cu. ft.
This portable concrete mixer works well for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The powerful 500-watt motor and housing are rated waterproof at IP45, which will let you to clean stress free with a power washer. The wheels also make it easier to move around your house or worksite.
$199 at Rona (save $300)

 

tools storage stacking containers
CRAFTSMAN 3-Box Portable Storage Tower
Made of durable, heavy plastic, this storage set is a game-changer. It features three stackable storage boxes that are connected by durable side latches. You can store your large tools in the bottom container and smaller bits on top. It’s also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
$149 at Rona (save $60)

 

 

