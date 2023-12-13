First Christmas with your partner? Thoughtful gifts under $70

Send this page to someone via email

When you’re sharing your very first Christmas or holiday season with your special someone, it’s like unwrapping a sweet, new chapter in your love story. But finding that perfect gift? It’s a bit like picking the perfect star in the sky – not too bright, not too dim.

Don’t stress, though, because we’ve gathered a list of gifts under $70 that’ll make your holiday moments extra special, without making your wallet run for cover.

Reusable film camera Film cameras are making a comeback! Gift your partner a nostalgic Kodak camera for your first Christmas together, capturing perfect moments and creating timeless memories. $44.48 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Scratch off maps Ideal for travel-loving couples! This unique gift includes a world map and a detailed Canada map. Scratch off the places you’ve explored together, turning your adventures into a visual journey. $29.49 on Amazon

You are My Partner in Crime - Raccoon Gray 17oz Dolomite Coffee Cup Mug If your significant other is a fan of the beloved trash panda, they’ll adore this affordable and charming “You’re My Partner in Crime” mug. It’s the perfect way for them to kick off their day, with a smile as they fondly think of you. $18.5 on Amazon

Xbox Stereo Headset Is your partner a devoted gamer, spending hours on their PS or Xbox? Elevate your status to Partner of the Year by adding the Xbox Stereo Headset to their collection—a thoughtful gift for immersive gaming experiences. $55.98 on Amazon (was $74.99)

BLACK+DECKER Single Serve Coffee Maker This Single Serve Coffee Maker is an ideal gift for shared moments over quick cups or as a cherished addition to your partner’s morning routine. $26.98 on Amazon

Knitting Kits for Beginners ‘Tis the knitting season! Whether your partner is seeking a new hobby or is an arts and crafts enthusiast, a beginner’s knitting kit makes the perfect gift. With 3 premium yarns, 2 bamboo knitting needles, 1 yarn needle, and a guide, it’s a thoughtful and creative present. $62.04 on Amazon

Wine, wine tools & truffles set For your wine-loving partner, the Holiday Wine Tools & Truffles Gift Set is the perfect Xmas present! This festive package features wine, serving tools, and delicious chocolate truffles, offering a stylish way to celebrate the holiday season. $49.99 at Hazelton’s

2024 planner If your partner is a fan of stationery, journaling, and planning ahead, the Moleskine 2024 planner is sure to ignite their excitement! As a trusted brand in planners, you’ll earn extra points for this thoughtful and practical choice. $20.35 on Amazon (was $29.81)

Wellness Trio Set Who wouldn’t cherish a bit of extra care? Delight your loved one with this chic wellness set, featuring a mini gua sha, face roller, and cherry blossom fizzing stars for a pampering face massage and bath experience. Get ready to make them feel genuinely special.

Beanie This Section 35 beanie, crafted by an Indigenous-owned fashion brand, is an ideal gift for your partner during the harsh Canadian winters. $39.99 at Section 35