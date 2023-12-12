Clutter-free gift ideas for this holiday season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As many purchase gifts for family and friends this holiday season, it’s important to be mindful that you are not contributing to the clutter that one may have in their home, but rather helping control it.
A little something for everyone – here are 6 great gift ideas that are practical, space-saving and will have your loved ones smiling.
A gift for the learner
A book is a gift that can be long-lasting or easily donatable in the future when you are finished reading and don’t want to read again. It’s a present that does not take up much space in the home and can be passed onto friends or family to enjoy, donated to local charities, libraries, schools, community centres, healthcare facilities, etc.
A gift for the tech lover
Tech organizers help those who love tech but struggle to properly organize and keep cords tidy. Help create function and tidiness to the ever-growing tech category in your loved one’s home. Keeping cords and cables untangled is truly adding value to someone’s space.
A gift for the doer
Consider gifting an experience such as a gift certificate to a spa or restaurant. This idea is completely clutter-free and encourages your loved one to take quality time for themselves, can promote their health and well-being and provides emotional impact. It’s a nice idea to give someone something to look forward to – the anticipation of an event or service can be exciting.
A gift for the host
Rather than gifting the host a consumable, try thinking of something that they can use on a regular basis. Gifting an eco-friendly cleaning cloth is a practical gift they can use every day and encourages sustainability.
A gift for the scheduler
This is a practical and non-tech gift that encourages goal setting, time management and productivity. Gifting an agenda or calendar is an extremely useful gift – even if someone does not use an agenda, it encourages them to start.
A gift for the shopper
A little box that goes a long way! Give the gift of option – an extremely practical gift for your loved ones to choose what they wish to buy and when. An Amazon gift card has no fees and no expiration date … not to mention it takes up very little space in one’s home!
—
Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.
Comments