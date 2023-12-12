Clutter-free gift ideas for this holiday season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As many purchase gifts for family and friends this holiday season, it’s important to be mindful that you are not contributing to the clutter that one may have in their home, but rather helping control it.

A little something for everyone – here are 6 great gift ideas that are practical, space-saving and will have your loved ones smiling.

A gift for the learner

A book is a gift that can be long-lasting or easily donatable in the future when you are finished reading and don’t want to read again. It’s a present that does not take up much space in the home and can be passed onto friends or family to enjoy, donated to local charities, libraries, schools, community centres, healthcare facilities, etc.

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano Indigo’s #1 best book of the year for 2023 is Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano. Hello Beautiful is a tender and profoundly moving portrait of what is possible when we choose to love someone not in spite of who they are, but because of it. $26 at Indigo

Becoming A Matriarch by Helen Knott Indigo’s #3 best book of the year for 2023 is Becoming a Matriarch. Helen Knott crafts a tale of grief, love and legacy in her latest release. The book follows Knotts own journey through loss, belonging and pain after the passing of her grandmother and mother, all within six months. $32 at Indigo

A gift for the tech lover

Tech organizers help those who love tech but struggle to properly organize and keep cords tidy. Help create function and tidiness to the ever-growing tech category in your loved one’s home. Keeping cords and cables untangled is truly adding value to someone’s space.

Portable electronic accessory storage bag Lacdo flash drive organizer keeps all your flash drives in one place, organized and easily findable. No more stress and hassle especially if you misplace the USB sticks and can’t find them. $26.99 on Amazon

A gift for the doer

Consider gifting an experience such as a gift certificate to a spa or restaurant. This idea is completely clutter-free and encourages your loved one to take quality time for themselves, can promote their health and well-being and provides emotional impact. It’s a nice idea to give someone something to look forward to – the anticipation of an event or service can be exciting.

The Pearle Hotel and Spa Give the gift of wellness in the Pearle’s luxury spa, the gift of culinary delights at Isabelle for the foodie, and the gift of relaxation with a stay at the hotel. For 20% off use promo code: TIS THE SEASON

A gift for the host

Rather than gifting the host a consumable, try thinking of something that they can use on a regular basis. Gifting an eco-friendly cleaning cloth is a practical gift they can use every day and encourages sustainability.

Swedish Sponge Cloths (set of 4) Sponge cloths replace the use of over 17 rolls of paper towel, reducing the plastic packaging and overall waste in landfills. These eco-friendly sponge cloths will clean all kitchen and bath surfaces without streaking. $24 at Indigo

A gift for the scheduler

This is a practical and non-tech gift that encourages goal setting, time management and productivity. Gifting an agenda or calendar is an extremely useful gift – even if someone does not use an agenda, it encourages them to start.

2024 Day Planner Stay on top of your schedule with this bound planner. Weekly spreads over two pages lend plenty of room to make note of due dates and appointments, financial bookkeeping, goal lists, and more will help you feel cool, calm, and collected without missing a beat. $29.99 at Indigo

A gift for the shopper

A little box that goes a long way! Give the gift of option – an extremely practical gift for your loved ones to choose what they wish to buy and when. An Amazon gift card has no fees and no expiration date … not to mention it takes up very little space in one’s home!

Amazon Gift Card This gift card box has free one-day shipping when selected at checkout (where available). Gift Card is redeemable towards millions of items storewide at Amazon.ca $25 on Amazon

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.