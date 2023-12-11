The top holiday cookie cutters for a memorable cookie exchange

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Even if you’re not a seasoned baker, taking part in an annual holiday cookie exchange (be it for work or with friends) is inspiration enough to dust off your mixing bowls and rolling pin.

If you’re stuck on what to bake this year, let our creative collection of cookie cutters be your guide.

From thumbprint cookie stamps to a Christmas cookie tree set, these holiday cookie cutters will make your baked goods are the star of the show.

Star Cookie Tree You will, quite literally, be granted star baker if you show up to a holiday event with this eye-catching Christmas cookie tree. The decorating set comes with 10 star-shaped cookie cutters, all of slightly different sizes, to bake before stacking the cookies to create your very own edible evergreen. $19.99 on Amazon

Ornament Cookie Cutters This year, forgo standard snowflake and candy cane shapes in favour of ornaments. They’ll lend more creative license to dress up your cookies in whichever festive icing colours you choose. This three-piece ornament set is handcrafted from steel for a high-quality cutter that presses through dough with ease and won’t bend. $19.99 on Amazon

Thumbprint Cookie Stamps For a more elegant baked good option that leaves the icing behind, opt for this set of spring-loaded thumbprint cookie stamps. The classic, festive treat requires sugar or shortbread dough which can then be cut into cookies using these charming cutters with frilled edges. Once baked, don’t forget to fill in the centres with a sugary sweet jam. $21.95 at Williams Sonoma

Mini Gingerbread House Building a classic gingerbread house is arguably a commitment (and for some of us novice bakers, the end result is not always structurally sound). An extra-sweet alternative? These petite gingerbread houses, which are constructed using three simple cutters. They’re perfect for a smaller cookie swap and double as a homemade gift idea. $15.65 on Amazon

Hanukkah Cookie Cutters Celebrate the Festival of Lights with this set of steel cookie cutters, shaped as the Star of David, a dreidel and a menorah. Whether bringing to a cookie exchange or serving to cap off a holiday feast, your blue-and-white hued creations will certainly be devoured. $19.99 on Amazon

Nutcracker Cookie Decorating Kit We love this cookie decorating kit for two reasons: the nutcracker mold is cute enough on its own that icing becomes optional, and piping bags come included should you require them. The kit also features three additional mini molds shaped like a present, peppermint candy and a candy cane. $9.99 at Kitchen Stuff Plus

Vintage-Inspired Cookie Cutters If you’re looking for a festive cookie design that won’t be duplicated at your upcoming holiday dessert exchange, turn to these charming molds. The three-piece set of large cutters includes a vintage truck with a tree, a holiday lightbulb and an ugly sweater. $19.99 on Amazon

Classic Gingerbread Cookie Cutters Sometimes, simple is best, and classic gingerbread are a sign of the season. This set comes with three durable metal cookie cutters of various sizes. They’re the perfect blank canvas for kids to get involved in the decorating traditions this year (time to break out the sprinkles and candies!). $9.99 at Indigo

Sugar Cookie Stamps These sugar cookie stamps promise an incredibly easy baked-good design that will still stand out within any dessert spread. The set includes the stamp together with six interchangeable festive motifs and a round cookie cutter. The stamp motifs are BPA-free and the set is dishwasher safe. $40.02 on Amazon

Linzer Cookie Cutters Linzer cookies are a holiday staple. The jam-filled shortbread treats are the perfect balance between chewy and soft with a hit of sweetness. This eight-piece stainless-steel cookie cutter set is designed for making mini versions of the confections to help set you up for success. Once baked, don’t forget to add a healthy dusting of powdered sugar. Buy on Amazon