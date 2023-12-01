10 gifts your teen will *actually* want

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Teens—they’re notoriously hard to shop for.
This year, we’ve cut the guesswork for you. From noise-cancelling headphones to a cozy throw, read on for ten young adult-approved picks.
You can never go wrong with gifting one of these fuzzy throws. For the teen who loves to lounge, consider this the perfect present.
This toiletry bag is equipped with all the bells and whistles–it’s waterproof, has many compartments and it hangs, making it the ideal place to store your teen’s personal care items for upcoming trips and adventures.
This pint-sized fridge can stash anything from six 12 oz. cans of Diet Coke to their favourite face mask.
Calling your teen to dinner might be a challenge when they’ve got these noise-cancelling headphones on–but they’re sure to make Santa popular.
Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Miles Morales–the gang’s all here for this newest Spider-Man franchise game for PS5.
Finding these music-synced LED lights under the Christmas tree this year gives your teen license to truly make their room their own.
This lightweight projector is perfect for bedrooms and future dorm rooms, or they could take them outside in the summer to stream movies in the backyard.
More Recommendations
If your teen loves Lego, this 586-piece Star Wars Hoth model will keep them entertained for hours.
If you’ve got a burrito fan in the house who also happens to love games, this dodgeball card game that lets them launch squishy burritos at each other is a must-have gift.
If your teen’s vinyl collection houses the 1989 album (Taylor’s version, of course!), then this stylish turntable is a perfect fit. It’s equipped with modern day touches such as wireless Bluetooth streaming and vinyl to MP3 recording.
‘Fudge Brownie,’ ‘Caramel Candy,’ ‘S’mores.’ These are just a few of the tasty flavours in this 24-pack of hot chocolate bombs that sound so yummy Santa may want to save this gift for himself.
