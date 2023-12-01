10 gifts your teen will *actually* want

Send this page to someone via email

Teens—they’re notoriously hard to shop for.

This year, we’ve cut the guesswork for you. From noise-cancelling headphones to a cozy throw, read on for ten young adult-approved picks.

Faux Fur Throw You can never go wrong with gifting one of these fuzzy throws. For the teen who loves to lounge, consider this the perfect present. $79.99 at Indigo

Travel Toiletry Bag for Women This toiletry bag is equipped with all the bells and whistles–it’s waterproof, has many compartments and it hangs, making it the ideal place to store your teen’s personal care items for upcoming trips and adventures. $39.99 on Amazon

Chefman Mini Portable Blue Personal Fridge This pint-sized fridge can stash anything from six 12 oz. cans of Diet Coke to their favourite face mask. $59.99 on Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Calling your teen to dinner might be a challenge when they’ve got these noise-cancelling headphones on–but they’re sure to make Santa popular. $292.07 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Launch Edition Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Miles Morales–the gang’s all here for this newest Spider-Man franchise game for PS5. $89 on Amazon

65.6 ft LED Lights Room Decor Finding these music-synced LED lights under the Christmas tree this year gives your teen license to truly make their room their own. $27.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

ClokoWe Mini Projector This lightweight projector is perfect for bedrooms and future dorm rooms, or they could take them outside in the summer to stream movies in the backyard. $69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Lego Star Wars Hoth At-St If your teen loves Lego, this 586-piece Star Wars Hoth model will keep them entertained for hours. $64.99 at Indigo

Throw Throw Burrito If you’ve got a burrito fan in the house who also happens to love games, this dodgeball card game that lets them launch squishy burritos at each other is a must-have gift. $36.94 at Toys R Us Canada

Electrohome Montrose Wireless Vinyl Record Player If your teen’s vinyl collection houses the 1989 album (Taylor’s version, of course!), then this stylish turntable is a perfect fit. It’s equipped with modern day touches such as wireless Bluetooth streaming and vinyl to MP3 recording. $132.97 on Amazon

