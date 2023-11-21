These TVs under $1,000 are selling fast – including Hisense, Samsung and LG

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are lots of great deals on tech over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, there are good deals happening right now.

Here’s a roundup of the TVs that are on sale and selling fast on Amazon.

Hisense 55A68H - 55 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K If you want to get a bigger TV but don’t want to break the bank, Hisense is an affordable option for you. This 55-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Google TV with Bluetooth is currently 11% off. Sports Mode allows for an immersive live stadium experience and the Game Mode significantly reduces input lag. It also comes with a voice remote to make navigating the system easy. $418 on Amazon (was $468)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor This Samsung 55-inch PurColor TV is 20% off this week. Samsung says you’ll enjoy true-to-life picture quality with its innovative color technology. And the Smart Hub feature is a destination for you to have all your favourite content in one place. $597.99 on Amazon (was $748)

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV This 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Google TV from TLC is 7% off for Black Friday. This Q6 model produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience. And with QLED Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color you can enjoy over a billion colours when watching your favourite shows or playing your favourite games. $698.97 on Amazon (was $749.99)

