The Curator

These TVs under $1,000 are selling fast – including Hisense, Samsung and LG

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted November 21, 2023 3:53 pm
man watching TV View image in full screen
Black Friday is a great time to find deals on TVs. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are lots of great deals on tech over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, there are good deals happening right now.

Here’s a roundup of the TVs that are on sale and selling fast on Amazon.

Hisense 55A68H - 55 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K
If you want to get a bigger TV but don’t want to break the bank, Hisense is an affordable option for you. This 55-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Google TV with Bluetooth is currently 11% off. Sports Mode allows for an immersive live stadium experience and the Game Mode significantly reduces input lag. It also comes with a voice remote to make navigating the system easy.
$418 on Amazon (was $468)
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor
This Samsung 55-inch PurColor TV is 20% off this week. Samsung says you’ll enjoy true-to-life picture quality with its innovative color technology. And the Smart Hub feature is a destination for you to have all your favourite content in one place.
$597.99 on Amazon (was $748)

 

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV
This 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Google TV from TLC is 7% off for Black Friday. This Q6 model produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience. And with QLED Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color you can enjoy over a billion colours when watching your favourite shows or playing your favourite games.
$698.97 on Amazon (was $749.99)
LG Nano75 NanoCell Series 50” Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
This 50-inch LG smart TV has Alexa built in and Nanocell technology which allows for more vibrant colours.
$627.99 on Amazon (was $798)
SAMSUNG 2nd Gen Full HD HDR Smart TV LED Freestyle Projector with Alexa Built-in (SP-LFF3CLAXXZC, 2023 Model, Canada Version)
If you want to lose the screen and watch wherever, whenever – you might want to consider a projector. Whether you watch on the ceiling while in bed or take over the basement wall for family movie night, a projector can be a game-changer. It can work in any space on a flat surface. And the best part? You don’t have to compromise on picture quality. This Samsung Smart TV projector is 22% off for Black Friday.
$897.99 on Amazon (was $1149.99)

 

