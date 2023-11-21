These TVs under $1,000 are selling fast – including Hisense, Samsung and LG

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There are lots of great deals on tech over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, there are good deals happening right now.
Here’s a roundup of the TVs that are on sale and selling fast on Amazon.
If you want to get a bigger TV but don’t want to break the bank, Hisense is an affordable option for you. This 55-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Google TV with Bluetooth is currently 11% off. Sports Mode allows for an immersive live stadium experience and the Game Mode significantly reduces input lag. It also comes with a voice remote to make navigating the system easy.
This Samsung 55-inch PurColor TV is 20% off this week. Samsung says you’ll enjoy true-to-life picture quality with its innovative color technology. And the Smart Hub feature is a destination for you to have all your favourite content in one place.
This 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Google TV from TLC is 7% off for Black Friday. This Q6 model produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience. And with QLED Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color you can enjoy over a billion colours when watching your favourite shows or playing your favourite games.
This 50-inch LG smart TV has Alexa built in and Nanocell technology which allows for more vibrant colours.
SAMSUNG 2nd Gen Full HD HDR Smart TV LED Freestyle Projector with Alexa Built-in (SP-LFF3CLAXXZC, 2023 Model, Canada Version)
If you want to lose the screen and watch wherever, whenever – you might want to consider a projector. Whether you watch on the ceiling while in bed or take over the basement wall for family movie night, a projector can be a game-changer. It can work in any space on a flat surface. And the best part? You don’t have to compromise on picture quality. This Samsung Smart TV projector is 22% off for Black Friday.
