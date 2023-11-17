Toys on your holiday list? Shop these early Black Friday deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve been keeping a running holiday list going for your kids, now is the time to start loading your cart with Black Friday deals.

From LEGO to Gabby’s dollhouse and PAW Patrol – here are some of our favourite finds (so far).

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Gift Pack If your kids loved the new PAW Patrol movie, this Indigo Exclusive set could be the perfect gift. It comes with the iconic Adventure City Tower, three Rescue Racer movie vehicles and three Pup Squad toy figures. $27.99 at Indigo (was $34.99)

Rock Tumbler If you have a never-ending rock collection happening at your house, why not take things to the next level and let your kids learn and explore? This National Geographic rock tumbling set is not only a lot of fun but it’s a great way for kids to start exploring their rock collections. Kids can also use the included jewellery fastening to make their own homemade bling. $127.99 at Indigo (was $159)

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Cruise Ship Let imaginations run wild with this Gabby’s Dollhouse cruise ship. This 18-piece set comes with a Gabby doll and MerCat figure. You can fill up the pool on deck and suntan in the lounge chairs. $63.99 at Indigo (was $79.99)

Dust, Sweep & Mop Toddlers love to clean! With this popular Melissa and Doug mop set they will be able to tackle the house chores just like mom and dad. It comes with a mop, broom. dustpan and duster – and a sturdy stand to keep everything organized. $47.49 on Amazon (was $57.99) $42.39 at Indigo (was $52.99)

Gravitrax Starter Set The Gravitrax starter set will no doubt be a popular ask this holiday season. Kids can discover how gravity can work in their favour as they build their own action-packed track system. $63.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

LEGO City Police Station The LEGO police station will add another level of play to your kid’s collection. The parking gate will be a fun feature as well as the car, helicopter and garbage truck. The garbage truck has two rams for breaking down the ‘easy escape’ prison wall. Let the fun begin! $67.49 on Amazon (was $89.99)

MEGA™ Pokémon™ Holiday Train Get ready for the holidays with this Pokémon Holiday Train set. Lots of your kids’ favourites characters are included – Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmader and Squirtle. This set comes with four bags containing a figure and a section of the train so you can make it a fun holiday adventure by opening one bag every week in December. $52.05 on Amazon (was $59.99) $51.99 at Indigo (was $64.99)

Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse STEM toys make skill building exciting for kids. With its fun lights and sounds, this Learning Resources coding mouse is an engaging way to introduce little ones to coding and develop critical thinking skills along the way. Using the pictorial direction coding cards, kids can plan endless paths for Jack the mouse using easy push-button controls. $31.98 on Amazon (was 45.89)

Kidkraft LEGO Compatible 2-in-1 Activity Table Because what child doesn’t love LEGO? This KidKraft LEGO compatible activity table is a gift even parents will enjoy—especially when making special creations with their littles. It’s got a double-sided play board with convenient storage underneath for the 200 LEGO-compatible blocks it comes with. $96.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)