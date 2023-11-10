Menu

The Curator

11 best advent calendars for adults

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 10, 2023 11:21 am
Woman opening advent calendar View image in full screen
From tea-lovers and skincare enthusiasts to calendars for kids at heart, there's something for everyone. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Advent calendars possess a nostalgic charm—the sweet memory of indulging in sugary confections each day leading to Christmas sets our sentimental hearts aglow.

Looking to relive the magic? No longer just for kiddos, advent calendars now contain surprise delights tailored to various adult interests, from skincare to jewellery and beyond.

With so many boxes to choose from, this curated selection is sure to have your inner-child jumping for holiday joy.

 

For the spa-seeker

Auria advent calendar
Auria 7 Day Advent Calendar Self-Care Kit
Craving an at-home spa day, but missing the tools? This self-care kit from Auria is equipped with all the essentials—from a rose quartz gua sha to a cutesy candle and satin pillowcase. Prepare for a relaxing holiday season ahead.
$39.99 at Indigo
For the beauty buff

Sephora advent calendar
Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar
From December 25th to the 31st, treat yourself to 11 full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises with this after-advent calendar. It contains coveted Sephora faves, including a waterproof mascara, a cherry lip mask and face and nail rhinestones for the ultimate beauty haul.
$40.00 at Sephora

For the skincare enthusiast

L'Occitane classic advent calendar
L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar
Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet.
$90.00 at L’Occitane
For the sweetie

 

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
Keep the nostalgia of the chocolate advent calendar alive with this divine Lindt truffle calendar. The variety of gourmet Swiss chocolates hidden behind each flap are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
$22.48 on Amazon $24.99 at Lindt

 

For the kid at heart

 

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
No matter how old we get, the kid in us will never grow out of LEGO. This Marvel Avengers advent calendar comes complete with seven superhero minifigures, plus mini builds and accessories.
$48 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

For the candle lover

Voluspa advent calendar
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
For a fragrant countdown to Christmas, snag this Voluspa advent calendar before it’s gone. With scents like ‘Cinnamon Woods’ and ‘Forbidden Fig,’ these candles not only smell divine, but also provide the perfect ambiance for the holiday season.
$105.00 at Sephora
For the wellness guru

More Recommendations
Saje Joy To The Season Advent Calendar
This bestselling advent calendar from Saje Wellness is the feel-good gift of the year. Saje superfans and newbies alike can enjoy complete self-care with mini best-selling and limited-edition essentials from the brand.
$121.00 at Saje Wellness

 

For the jewellery wearer

12 Days of Pandora Advent Calendar
Ring in Christmas with this bougie Pandora calendar. Perfect for the person looking to start, or expand, their jewellery collection, unboxing daily sparkly surprises like bestselling charms and Pandora icons will put the happy in your holidays.
$875.00 at Pandora
For the frequent steeper

David’s Tea 24 days of tea advent calendar
Tea lovers, rejoice! The coveted David’s Tea advent calendar is back, with double portions of returning favourites, all-time bestsellers and exclusive very merry blends behind each door so you can share the holiday love.
$55.00 at David’s Tea

 

For the hot chocolate connoisseur

Thoughtfully Gourmet 12 Days of Christmas Hot Chocolate
Because nothing warms you during the winter months like hot cocoa by the fireside. From holiday favorites like ‘Gingerbread,’ ‘Peppermint Swirl,’ ‘Chocolate Cherry’ and ‘Salted Caramel Donut,’ there’s a flavour for every hot chocolate lover in this Thoughtfully Gourmet calendar.
$29.99 on Amazon
For the popcorn fan

Williams Sonoma popcorn advent calendar
Williams Sonoma Christmas Popcorn Advent Calendar
It’s time to ‘pop’ off the holiday countdown with this scrumptious advent calendar from Williams Sonoma. With a variety of kernels and seasonings from Wabash Valley Farms, snack on tasty popcorn flavours like salted caramel cocoa, buttery jalapeno and zesty cheddar all season long.
$102.95 at Williams Sonoma
