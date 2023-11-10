11 best advent calendars for adults

Send this page to someone via email

Advent calendars possess a nostalgic charm—the sweet memory of indulging in sugary confections each day leading to Christmas sets our sentimental hearts aglow.

Looking to relive the magic? No longer just for kiddos, advent calendars now contain surprise delights tailored to various adult interests, from skincare to jewellery and beyond.

With so many boxes to choose from, this curated selection is sure to have your inner-child jumping for holiday joy.

For the spa-seeker

Auria 7 Day Advent Calendar Self-Care Kit Craving an at-home spa day, but missing the tools? This self-care kit from Auria is equipped with all the essentials—from a rose quartz gua sha to a cutesy candle and satin pillowcase. Prepare for a relaxing holiday season ahead. $39.99 at Indigo

For the beauty buff

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar From December 25th to the 31st, treat yourself to 11 full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises with this after-advent calendar. It contains coveted Sephora faves, including a waterproof mascara, a cherry lip mask and face and nail rhinestones for the ultimate beauty haul. $40.00 at Sephora

For the skincare enthusiast

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet. $90.00 at L’Occitane

For the sweetie

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar Keep the nostalgia of the chocolate advent calendar alive with this divine Lindt truffle calendar. The variety of gourmet Swiss chocolates hidden behind each flap are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. $22.48 on Amazon $24.99 at Lindt

For the kid at heart

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar No matter how old we get, the kid in us will never grow out of LEGO. This Marvel Avengers advent calendar comes complete with seven superhero minifigures, plus mini builds and accessories. $48 on Amazon (was $59.99)

For the candle lover

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar For a fragrant countdown to Christmas, snag this Voluspa advent calendar before it’s gone. With scents like ‘Cinnamon Woods’ and ‘Forbidden Fig,’ these candles not only smell divine, but also provide the perfect ambiance for the holiday season. $105.00 at Sephora

For the wellness guru

Saje Joy To The Season Advent Calendar This bestselling advent calendar from Saje Wellness is the feel-good gift of the year. Saje superfans and newbies alike can enjoy complete self-care with mini best-selling and limited-edition essentials from the brand. $121.00 at Saje Wellness

For the jewellery wearer

12 Days of Pandora Advent Calendar Ring in Christmas with this bougie Pandora calendar. Perfect for the person looking to start, or expand, their jewellery collection, unboxing daily sparkly surprises like bestselling charms and Pandora icons will put the happy in your holidays. $875.00 at Pandora

For the frequent steeper

David’s Tea 24 days of tea advent calendar Tea lovers, rejoice! The coveted David’s Tea advent calendar is back, with double portions of returning favourites, all-time bestsellers and exclusive very merry blends behind each door so you can share the holiday love. $55.00 at David’s Tea

For the hot chocolate connoisseur

Thoughtfully Gourmet 12 Days of Christmas Hot Chocolate Because nothing warms you during the winter months like hot cocoa by the fireside. From holiday favorites like ‘Gingerbread,’ ‘Peppermint Swirl,’ ‘Chocolate Cherry’ and ‘Salted Caramel Donut,’ there’s a flavour for every hot chocolate lover in this Thoughtfully Gourmet calendar. $29.99 on Amazon

For the popcorn fan