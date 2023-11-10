11 best advent calendars for adults

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Advent calendars possess a nostalgic charm—the sweet memory of indulging in sugary confections each day leading to Christmas sets our sentimental hearts aglow.
Looking to relive the magic? No longer just for kiddos, advent calendars now contain surprise delights tailored to various adult interests, from skincare to jewellery and beyond.
With so many boxes to choose from, this curated selection is sure to have your inner-child jumping for holiday joy.
Craving an at-home spa day, but missing the tools? This self-care kit from Auria is equipped with all the essentials—from a rose quartz gua sha to a cutesy candle and satin pillowcase. Prepare for a relaxing holiday season ahead.
From December 25th to the 31st, treat yourself to 11 full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises with this after-advent calendar. It contains coveted Sephora faves, including a waterproof mascara, a cherry lip mask and face and nail rhinestones for the ultimate beauty haul.
Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet.
For a fragrant countdown to Christmas, snag this Voluspa advent calendar before it’s gone. With scents like ‘Cinnamon Woods’ and ‘Forbidden Fig,’ these candles not only smell divine, but also provide the perfect ambiance for the holiday season.
This bestselling advent calendar from Saje Wellness is the feel-good gift of the year. Saje superfans and newbies alike can enjoy complete self-care with mini best-selling and limited-edition essentials from the brand.
Ring in Christmas with this bougie Pandora calendar. Perfect for the person looking to start, or expand, their jewellery collection, unboxing daily sparkly surprises like bestselling charms and Pandora icons will put the happy in your holidays.
Tea lovers, rejoice! The coveted David’s Tea advent calendar is back, with double portions of returning favourites, all-time bestsellers and exclusive very merry blends behind each door so you can share the holiday love.
Because nothing warms you during the winter months like hot cocoa by the fireside. From holiday favorites like ‘Gingerbread,’ ‘Peppermint Swirl,’ ‘Chocolate Cherry’ and ‘Salted Caramel Donut,’ there’s a flavour for every hot chocolate lover in this Thoughtfully Gourmet calendar.
It’s time to ‘pop’ off the holiday countdown with this scrumptious advent calendar from Williams Sonoma. With a variety of kernels and seasonings from Wabash Valley Farms, snack on tasty popcorn flavours like salted caramel cocoa, buttery jalapeno and zesty cheddar all season long.
