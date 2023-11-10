10 fluffy coats to liven up your fall and winter wardrobe

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Plush coats possess an undeniable allure. Like characters in their own right, these statement pieces lift wearers to iconic status – think Jlo’s floor-length coat in the film Hustlers, Kate Hudson’s Penny Lane jacket in Almost Famous or Ryan Gosling’s faux mink in Barbie.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or infuse it with some fun, one thing is certain: These fluffy coats will keep you cozy and chic through the fall-winter season.

Risissida Long Faux Fur Coat As seen on celebs like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, a jet-black faux fur coat oozes sophistication. This particular oversized frock features a fluffy hood and cozy side pockets for superior comfort. Soft to the touch, you’ll want to cozy up with it on every outing. $104.98 on Amazon

Invicta Long Faux Fur Camouflage Coat Because camo doesn’t have to be reserved for just utility jackets and cargo pants. We’re loving this long, camo patterned coat by Italian clothing brand Invicta. It offers plenty of comfort and pocket room. The best part? It comes equipped with elastic braces on the inside, so you can wear it as if it were a backpack! No coat check needed here. $150.00 at The Bay

Gran Oriente Faux Leather Jacket with Faux Fur Lining Chocolate brown is this fall’s trendiest colour, with cocoa-toned coats dominating fashion runways for the season. This stylish jacket boasts gorgeous details including a stand-out cozy v-neck collar, a faux fur trimmed hood and bottom that double as cold-air guards and a waist-cinching belt. $88.36 on Amazon

Uniqlo Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket It’s not every day you see a blue fluffy jacket – and we can’t get enough of it. There’s much to love about this casual and lightweight fleece zip-up, like the fact that it’s made of recycled materials. It’s the perfect blend of style and comfort for fall days. $19.90 at Uniqlo

Bellivera Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat From ancient royalty to contemporary queens like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, leopard print continues to have a long fashion trajectory. With this fun leopard patterned coat that’s guaranteed to turn heads, you, too, can channel your inner goddess. $129.99 on Amazon

H&M Fuzzy Jacket This straight-cut jacket is shaggy, super soft, and, if that weren’t enough, it also has shoulder pads – hello, eighties! – and exaggerated, notched lapels. It’s both minimalist and striking, with covetable details like concealed hook-and-eye fasteners at the front, discreet front pockets and an inner pouch, too. $249.00 at H&M

Sufcomou Hooded Cape Move over, Little Red Riding Hood – there’s a new cape in town. This oh-so-feminine hooded cloak is sure to dress up any evening outfit, with its faux fur collar and gorgeous crimson hue. It’s no puffer jacket, but it’ll keep you warm during the winter nights with the right amount of layering. $75.84 on Amazon (was $82.25)

Wilfred Free Sherpa Long Liner Jacket Unsurprisingly, Canadian clothing brand Wilfred Free has knocked it out of the park (once again) with this well-constructed jacket. It features a crewneck, snap closures, inseam pockets and plush, textural fleece. Dress it up for a night out or keep it casual with some distressed jeans. And if copper red isn’t your speed, this toasty jacket comes in seven other colours that are perfect for the fall-winter months. $98.00 at Aritzia

Simplee Fluffy Faux Fur Short Coat For those who love a little extra poof, this luxe short coat is the perfect fit. It offers a fitted look that can easily be worn anywhere, from work to brunch or a cocktail party. Whether you decide to pair it with jeans, a dress or a pant suit, the versatility of this piece is endless. $100.35 on Amazon