Build your holiday capsule wardrobe with our stylist’s top fashion picks

Curating a cool capsule wardrobe is like calling together a Style Summit of your closet MVP’s. Faded summer skinnies and scuffed white loafers? You’re on the bench. Slinky midi skirts and cheeky metallic tops? Time to suit up.

And whether the shaker is at your place (we love a haute hostess), or your calendar is brimming with big invites on the town – versatile, well-priced separates that play well with others are essential.

Time to RSVP.

Slip Skirt

Casual Silk Midi Skirt Don’t call it a comeback! The satin slip skirt never really left. Available in 17 colours (say what?!) and flattering thanks to a high waist and rear zip, this celeb-approved silhouette is a wardrobe workhorse. Make like a 90’s supermodel and add a tonal tank and strappy heels – or inject some edge with chunky Chelsea boots and a cropped puffer. $41.99 on Amazon

2-Piece Lounge Suit

ECHOINE Women's Two Piece Outfit A true wardrobe chameleon, the 2-piece loungewear set will up the versatility of your capsule game. Make like a movie star gliding through LAX and wear yours with heeled booties and a cocoon trench for a power-casual message. Or split the set and tuck the turtleneck into homme-girl trousers (so Katie Holmes) or a high-waisted pencil skirt (very Victoria Beckham). $48.17 on Amazon

Sequin Tank Top

Sequin Tank Top No holiday capsule is complete without a dusting of glitter, sparkle or lamé. Self-style your cami as daywear with horseshoe denim and cowboy boots (read: chic carpool) and then turn up the volume after dark by swapping in dressy black strides and platform pumps. From shiny paillettes to Little Mermaid-inspired scales, adding some well-priced drama to your get-ready rotation will spell bling – without the sting. Buy on Amazon

Red Lipstick

Color Block Lipstick Rihanna, Taylor, Gigi… no modern stylista’s closeup is complete without a punchy red pucker. Vegan, born-in-Vancouver and the ultimate garnish to your holiday vibe, a tube of Ilia Beauty’s colour block lipstick is a clean beauty slam dunk. Handcrafted with custom pigments in organic castor seed oil, we heart this shade called Grenadine – a soft coral red with warm undertones. $38 at Ilia

Oversized Blazer

Full Cut Blazer Full cut, long sleeves and a double-breasted button closure – we’re obsessed! Pair this oversized Zara blazer with lounge pants, fancy bouclé shorts or high-waisted denim. For the soirée circuit, consider draping it over your shoulders, pulling on a sequin mini dress and stacking on chains like a boss. $79.90 at Zara

Mixed Metal Necklace

Celeste Necklace Finished in high polish gold and silver, the Celeste necklace from Canadian accessories doyenne Jenny Bird features luminous spheres placed between elongated beads. Translation? Tones with everything! And we appreciate that it comes with two non-removable extender rings – so you can switch up the length depending on your neckline. Visit jenny-bird.ca. $225 at Jenny Bird

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle