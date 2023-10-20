Last-minute pet costume ideas for a stylish Halloween

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the Halloween countdown begins, pet lovers are getting creative, coming up with last-minute costumes that are both adorable and Instagram-worthy.

If you’ve been on the fence about whether you want to dress your pet up for Halloween, it’s not too late.

Here are some adorable and safe costume ideas for your furry friends (that will ship fast!).

Large Pet Dog Lion Mane Is that a golden retriever or a lion? Tough to say! This simple costume will be a great addition if your dog is going door-to-door with your little ones. It can easily fit around the neck of your puppy with large or medium neck size. $23.99 on Amazon

Rubies Costume Co Teen Titans Pet Costume Even if the mask only stays on for a few seconds before your dog yanks it off, you’ve still got the superhero shirt and cape to make a statement. And hopefully, a great picture. $25.99 on Amazon

Ghostbusters Movie Collection Pet Costume Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! Or, maybe just Buster. This costume works best for the following breeds: Bichon Frise, Beagle, Cocker Spaniel, Corgi, Scottish Terrier and similar size animals. $49.3 on Amazon

Dog Bat Wings Halloween Costume This costume will hopefully stay in place without much fuss. The wings attach like a harness which many dogs are used to. Just watch to make sure you are ordering the correct size for your dog. $14.17 on Amazon

Cowboy Rider Dog Costume for Dogs This cowboy costume is sure to be the talk of the street. The saddle is easy to put on and can adjust so it’s sure to be comfortable for your pet. It’s made of breathable, soft and skin-friendly cotton so your pup will feel comfortable all day long. $26.49 on Amazon (was $28.99)