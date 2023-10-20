Last-minute pet costume ideas for a stylish Halloween

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the Halloween countdown begins, pet lovers are getting creative, coming up with last-minute costumes that are both adorable and Instagram-worthy.
If you’ve been on the fence about whether you want to dress your pet up for Halloween, it’s not too late.
Here are some adorable and safe costume ideas for your furry friends (that will ship fast!).
Is that a golden retriever or a lion? Tough to say! This simple costume will be a great addition if your dog is going door-to-door with your little ones. It can easily fit around the neck of your puppy with large or medium neck size.
This cowboy costume is sure to be the talk of the street. The saddle is easy to put on and can adjust so it’s sure to be comfortable for your pet. It’s made of breathable, soft and skin-friendly cotton so your pup will feel comfortable all day long.
