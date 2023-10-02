Suspect sought after armed break-in at Beaverton home sees vehicle stolen: police

See more sharing options

Durham regional police say they are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Beaverton, Ont., and stealing several belongings, including her vehicle.

Police said the armed break-in happened on Monday at around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the Church and Osborne streets area.

Investigators said an older woman awoke to a male suspect who was armed with a knife.

The suspect stole numerous items from the home, including her vehicle, police said.

The woman in the home was not physically injured, police said.

Police said the vehicle that was stolen is described as a teal or green 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Ontario licence plate CRPB 471.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old and tall, with a small moustache, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.