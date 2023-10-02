Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after armed break-in at Beaverton home sees vehicle stolen: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 11:31 am
A Durham regional police officer's logo emblem is shown Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police officer's logo emblem is shown Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Durham regional police say they are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Beaverton, Ont., and stealing several belongings, including her vehicle.

Police said the armed break-in happened on Monday at around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the Church and Osborne streets area.

Investigators said an older woman awoke to a male suspect who was armed with a knife.

The suspect stole numerous items from the home, including her vehicle, police said.

The woman in the home was not physically injured, police said.

Police said the vehicle that was stolen is described as a teal or green 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Ontario licence plate CRPB 471.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old and tall, with a small moustache, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

