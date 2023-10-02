Food truck in pieces after exploding in Muskoka Bay Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a food truck exploded in a Gravenhurst, Ont., park over the weekend.

Muskoka Fire says the Tika Taka food truck exploded in Muskoka Bay Park around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire chief Jared Cayley says they were 8 km away doing training at Station 1 when they heard the explosion.

“We dismissed it kind of as a vehicle backfiring, and then just a couple of minutes later, our tones went off for a food truck explosion,” Cayley said.

Cayley said how this happened is still unknown.

Station 1 is on location of a reported refreshment vehicle explosion in West Gravenhurst. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xzUJbOrjf6 — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) October 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Damage was caused to a nearby house, but Cayley said, thankfully, no one was in the truck at the time of the explosion.

“It was unoccupied, and everyone that was in the park area was far enough away from the blast area (that) they weren’t injured,” he said.

Cayley said the explosion could be heard for several kilometres at the time of the blast.

Part of the park is closed while the community works to clean up the debris which spread throughout the park.

“The one parking lot is unusable because there’s just a significant amount of glass and screws and all sorts of building pieces that are just strewn all over the area. You wouldn’t want to drive a vehicle in there or walk your pet through there or walk yourself through there,” Cayley said.

Looking back on how the incident unfolded, Cayley said it was great that the public responded quickly and notified 911 soon after it happened.

View image in full screen The Gravenhurst Fire Department, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the explosion that destroyed the food truck and spread debris throughout the park. Via @GravenhurtFIRE X