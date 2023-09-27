Menu

Crime

Barrie neighbourhood under lockdown as police deal with undisclosed incident

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 9:14 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
There was a large police presence in the west end of Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday morning, with part of the area blocked off.

Police, fire, and paramedics responded to an incident at 108A Anne Street near Edgehill Drive in Barrie just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie police.

“At that time, a vehicle was located that sustained significant damage as a result of the ongoing investigation,” Leon said.

Story continues below advertisement

Leon confirmed that the incident is happening in the parking lot of 108 A Anne St. and not in the building itself.

“The Barrie police is utilizing its remote piloted aircraft system. It is a drone, and I believe Barrie Fire has one that they were utilizing earlier,” Leon said.

Barrie police had closed an area from Wellington at Anne Street to Kevin Drive at Anne and Leacock Drive and Ferndale Drive, including the Anne Street Bridge.

The area was blocked to people and traffic.

Leon said those in the area who had not been evacuated, were being urged to stay in their homes and to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shelter in place,” Leon said Wednesday. “If you do have to head out for obvious reasons to take your pet or something, do so but please return to your home.”

“We’re doing this in the interest of public safety as we’re still dealing with the ongoing occurrence from early this morning.”

When asked about reports of a possible explosion, Leon said police are unable to release details.

“I hope to be able to do so in the very near future, but we do have a significant amount of police resources, and we’ve identified a number of resources that were required from within our service to deal with this situation effectively and efficiently, and we’re doing so as we speak,” Leon said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said it is believed the incident is isolated to the area.

This is a developing situation and Global News will provide updates as they become available.

