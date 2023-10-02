Police lay charges in fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old Bolton woman

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Caledon earlier this year that claimed the life of a young woman.

On May 6, just after 2 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision at Queen Street and King Street intersection.

Police say both drivers were taken to hospital, but a 21-year-old female from Bolton succumbed to her injuries.

On Saturday, following an investigation, a 30-year-old Caledon man was charged with an operation causing death and a dangerous operation causing death.

The man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Oct. 19.

In 2023 so far, police say an alarming 14 people have died in 12 fatal collisions on Caledon OPP-patrolled roads.