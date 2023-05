Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a collision involving two vehicles was reported in Caledon, Ont., on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called to Queen Street in the Bolton area of Caledon for reports of a collision.

Police said two vehicles were involved and both drivers were taken to hospital. One later died.

A portion of Queen Street between Willow Street and Sterne Street was closed on Saturday morning but has since reopened.

Update: #CaledonOPP responded to a 2-vehicle collision. The two drivers were transported to hospital. One has since been pronounced deceased. Queen St to remain closed as the investigation continues. Additional details to be shared when available. ^jb pic.twitter.com/6dNaWdkGoh — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 6, 2023