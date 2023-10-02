SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories, New Democrats and Liberals make final pitch to voters

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 9:20 am
Manitobans can get live election results Tuesday all night on Global News and 680 CJOB. A vote counting machine is seen in this June 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
Manitobans can get live election results Tuesday all night on Global News and 680 CJOB. A vote counting machine is seen in this June 2023 file photo. Randall Paull / Global News
Manitoba politicians are making their final pitches to voters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives are expected to release full details of their platform, after having released weekly tallies of the costs of their promises.

Party Leader Heather Stefanson is expected to host the event, which would be her first campaign press conference in Winnipeg in more than a week.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is ending the campaign the same way he started — by holding an event in a seat the Tories currently have in suburban Winnipeg.

Opinion polls have suggested the NDP are in a lead over the incumbent Tories, although Kinew has urged his supporters to not take anything for granted.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has a press conference scheduled in his St. Boniface constituency.

Province of ManitobaProvincial ElectionManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald Lamontmanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

